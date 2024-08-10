TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Ethiopian PM discuss regional tensions in phone call
Türkiye's efforts to mediate tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia continues.
Erdogan urged Ethiopia to support the Palestinian cause against Israel's genocide. / Photo: AA Archive
August 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral relations, regional tensions, and global developments with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a phone call.

The two leaders discussed key areas of cooperation between Türkiye and Ethiopia, applauding the growing strength of ties between the two nations, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Friday in a statement on X.

During the call, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's ongoing efforts to mediate the tension between Somalia and Ethiopia.

He further noted that steps to be taken by Ethiopia to eliminate Somalia’s concerns regarding its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity would facilitate the process.

An initial round of direct talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia took place in the Turkish capital Ankara in early July. It resulted in the parties agreeing to meet again for a second round on September 2.

In addition to regional issues, Erdogan condemned Israel's relentless war against Palestine's Gaza and stressed that Tel Aviv maintains genocide in the besieged enclave.

The president expressed that Ethiopia's support for the Palestinian cause by favouring the conscience of humanity would contribute to the international community’s efforts for a lasting peace.

SOURCE:TRT World
