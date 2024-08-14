The Israeli army is systematically abusing Palestinian civilians, as using them human shields during its invasion of besieged Gaza, an investigation by Israel's Haaretz daily has revealed.

According to a report published on Tuesday, this practice is conducted with the knowledge of senior military officials, including the Army Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi.

The investigation, which is based on testimonies from Israeli soldiers and commanders, revealed that Palestinian civilians were usually wearing Israeli army uniforms and many of them were in their 20s, the daily said.

"Most of them are wearing sneakers, not army boots. And their hands are cuffed behind their backs, and their faces are full of fear," it added.

The daily revealed that "random Palestinians have been used by Israeli army units in the Gaza Strip for one purpose: to serve as human shields for soldiers" during Hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's genocidal war on Gaza.

Related Zionist mobs desecrating Al-Aqsa will further escalate tensions: Türkiye

'Our lives are more important than their lives'

The report describes how these civilians are forced to pose as cover for Israeli soldiers during operations and are sent ahead of the soldiers to inspect potentially dangerous areas.

The soldiers involved have reportedly been told that "our lives are more important than their lives," in an attempt to justify the use of Palestinians as human shields to avoid Israeli casualties.

"There is pride in it," the report cited soldiers who choose Palestinians for their occupation operations and bring them to the brigades and battalions as saying.

Haaretz also highlighted that this practice violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the use of civilians as human shields.

Despite this, the practice appears to be widespread and systematic within the Israeli military invasion of Gaza.

"The army has played innocent, despite footage shown on Al Jazeera about two months ago," the newspaper said.

In the footage, "Israeli soldiers can be seen dressing Palestinian detainees in uniforms and flak jackets, putting cameras on them and sending them into badly damaged houses and tunnel entrances with their hands bound by plastic ties," it added.

A soldier who took part in the use of Palestinians as human shields told Haaretz: "When I saw the report from Al Jazeera, I said: 'Ah, yes, it's true.'"

He continued that Israeli army's response to the claims of the daily doesn't reflect the reality, adding "It's done with the knowledge of the brigade commander, at the least."

Related Gaza's tragedy: Children without parents, parents without children

Military officials aware

The investigation also reveals that senior Israeli military officials, including Chief of Staff Halevi and Southern Command General Yaron Finkelman, were aware of this practice.

Despite the practice being prohibited by international humanitarian law and previous rulings by Israel's Supreme Court, it appears to continue with the tacit approval of military leaders.

Haaretz highlighted that the use of civilians as human shields is not a new phenomenon, with similar practices reported during previous military assaults.

The Israeli army has faced criticism and legal challenges over these practices, but the investigation suggests that the use of Palestinian civilians as human shields has become systematic in the ongoing carnage.

Responding to the investigation, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the army's official policy prohibits the use of civilians as human shields and that the allegations would be investigated. However, the report suggests that this dangerous and illegal practice remains an entrenched part of military attacks in Gaza.

Related Palestinians say man killed in occupied West Bank was freed in Gaza truce

Minors and elderly

Haaretz reported that Palestinian civilians, often minors or the elderly, are detained and used by the Israeli army across various areas in Gaza.

They are "forced to perform dangerous tasks," such as entering tunnels or buildings ahead of the soldiers with a camera attached to their back.

"There were times when really old people were made to go into houses," a soldier said.

Palestinians were told: "Do one mission of...a (tunnel) shaft, and you're free," another soldier recounted.

"Even though some Palestinians are required to remain with a unit 'only' for 24 hours, others wind up staying for two days or even a week," the report noted.

Israel has reduced most of Gaza to ruins, while causing a major shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, medicine and electricity, all of which helped exacerbate the spread of diseases.

Tel Aviv has killed at least 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 92,000 others.

Thousands have perished under the debris of bombed homes, while some 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli troops. But some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October, say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000".

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, the accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people.