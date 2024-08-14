TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Palestinian presidents meet in Ankara
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the Turkish parliament on Thursday during an extraordinary session called to show support for the Palestinian cause.
Turkish, Palestinian presidents meet in Ankara
Abbas's two-day visit to Türkiye, starting Wednesday, includes a meeting with Erdogan on the first day, followed by the parliamentary address the next day. / Photo: AA
August 14, 2024

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Ankara and met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two presidents met at the Presidential Complex on Wednesday in the Turkish capital, which was closed to the press.

Abbas will address the Turkish parliament on Thursday during an extraordinary session called to show support for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas will highlight Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, during his speech. The address will be simultaneously translated into English, Turkish, and French.

President Erdogan will attend the session, demonstrating high-level support for Palestine.

Abbas's two-day visit to Türkiye, starting Wednesday, includes a meeting with Erdogan on the first day, followed by the parliamentary address the next day.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7 attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed by Israel in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 92,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us