Friday, August 16, 2024

1900 GMT — The latest negotiations in Doha to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage deal have been the most productive in months, and negotiators will reconvene next week in Cairo hoping to conclude it, a senior Biden administration official said.

"It was consensus of all of the participants over the past 48 hours that there's really a new spirit here to drive it to a conclusion," the official said, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity.

He still cautioned that work remained to be done.

"This is a very difficult, complex deal."

The past two days in Doha were probably "the most constructive 48 hours" that the parties have had in months, the official said.

"The Israeli team that was here was empowered...We made a lot of progress in the number of issues that we've been working on," the official said.

More updates 👇

1910 GMT — Egypt, US leaders discuss results of Doha talks for Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi discussed with his US counterpart Joe Biden the outcome of negotiations in Doha aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a statement by Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi, the Egyptian president received a phone call from Biden during which they discussed "the situations in the region and the efforts to restore the regional stability."

The two leaders "agreed on continuing and intensifying joint efforts in the upcoming days to reach a (ceasefire) deal," the statement said.

Al-Sisi stressed the continuation of Egyptian contacts with various parties in the region to urge “non-escalation and self-restraint, in light of the gravity of the situation in the Middle East.”

1850 GMT — Qatari foreign minister discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with Iranian counterpart

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani.

According to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also his country's prime minister, discussed with Kani developments in the region, especially in Palestine, and "the latest developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war" on Gaza.

During their phone call, they "stressed the need for calm and de-escalation in the region," the statement said.

1830 GMT — Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than we have ever been'

US President Joe Biden struck a hopeful note as negotiators seeking to hammer out the details of a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza and free remaining hostages departed the Qatari capital of Doha before reconvening next week in Egypt.

"We are closer than we've ever been. I don't want to jinx anything," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. "We may have something, but we're not there yet. It's much, much closer than it was three days ago. So keep your fingers crossed."

1745 GMT — Blinken due in Israel on Saturday amid efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday to continue diplomatic efforts to conclude a Gaza ceasefire agreement that includes an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the State Department announced.

The visit comes after the US, Egypt and Qatar announced that they had presented Israel and Hamas with what they called a "bridging proposal" to further narrow "remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal."

1700 GMT — Hamas condemns Israel's new evacuation orders in Gaza as another attempt to 'genocide' Palestinians

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the Israeli army for issuing evacuation orders for Palestinians in the Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis areas of Gaza, calling it another attempt to intensify "collective punishment” and “genocide."

In a statement, Hamas political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq said that “forcing our people in northern Khan Younis and eastern Deir al-Balah to evacuate to so-called 'humanitarian and safe' zones is nothing more than another means to deepen the collective punishment and continue genocide that our people are enduring."

1645 GMT — Hezbollah claims targeting Israeli soldiers with rockets in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah said its fighters carried out a rocket attack targeting Israeli soldiers near the Jal al-Deir military site in northern Israel.

In a statement, the group said that it aimed Falaq rockets at Israeli troops stationed in the area, but did not provide more details.

Earlier, Hezbollah reported that it had also attacked Israeli soldiers near the Mitat outpost with missiles.

1435 GMT — Gaza ceasefire talks to resume next week in Cairo

Senior officials from Egypt, Qatar and the US will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week, hoping to reach an agreement to end Israel's brutal war in Gaza, a joint statement said.

The statement said that talks were serious, constructive, and held in a positive atmosphere.

The negotiators insisted that what has been discussed is in line with 'principles set by US President Biden' on May 31 that called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages.

Mediators will work over the coming days on details of the Gaza ceasefire proposal, according to the statement, hoping to reach an agreement based on terms decided on Friday.

However, a Hamas official said the information shared with the resistance group about the outcome of the ceasefire talks doesn't match with what was agreed upon in the Biden proposal.

1440 GMT — UK foreign secretary voices optimism over possible Gaza deal

The British foreign secretary said he is pleased that the first day of Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha has gone well, expressing hope that the parties may be "on the cusp of a deal."

Speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem, David Lammy stressed that the time for a deal in Gaza is "now."

"I am pleased that the reports out of Qatar suggest that the first day of hostage talks has gone well, and it has been important to listen to ministers here in Israel, and hear too from them that they hope that we are on the cusp of a deal," he noted.

1230 GMT — Another Hezbollah fighter killed in border clashes with Israel

Another Hezbollah fighter was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, the group said.

Hezbollah identified the slain fighter as Ibrahim Shawqi Salama, 40, from the town of Blida in southern Lebanon.

This new fatality brings the death toll of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in these confrontations to 412 since Oct. 8, according to an Anadolu tally.

0845 GMT — Qatar says Gaza ceasefire mediation talks at critical stage

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said mediation negotiations to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza have reached a critical point in talks with his caretaker Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, who emphasised the need to pressure Israel to stop the "genocide" of Palestinians.

“In a phone conversation initiated by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, we discussed the latest regarding the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the ways to halt them,” Kani said in a statement following Friday’s talks.

“Al Thani referred to the meeting hosted by Qatar regarding the ceasefire negotiations, describing the outcomes of this stage of the talks as crucial,” said the Iranian official.

0842 GMT —Malaysia rescues 127 Palestinians from Gaza

Malaysia successfully evacuated 127 Palestinians from Gaza, bringing them to safety in the Southeast Asian nation.

The group, which includes men, women, and children, arrived at Subang Air Base aboard a Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft.

This rescue mission was initiated by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who announced the operation during a solidarity rally for Palestine in Kuala Lumpur on August 4.

0742 GMT — Israeli army orders new evacuations in Gaza

The Israeli army has issued fresh evacuation orders for residents of several areas of central and southern Gaza that were classified as “humanitarian safe zones” by the army.

In a statement, the Israeli army ordered residents of neighbourhoods north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza and neighbourhoods in eastern Deir al-Balah in central Gaza to evacuate the areas.

0405 GMT — Hamas condemns Israeli settler attack in occupied West Bank

Hamas has condemned an attack by illegal Israeli settlers on the village of Jit in the occupied West Bank, where they killed a Palestinian and set fire to homes and cars belonging to other residents.

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group called for an insurgency and confrontation against the gangs of settlers.

"We mourn the heroic martyr Rashid Mahmoud Sada, who was killed by settler militias in the village of Jit, and we affirm that this pure blood will not go in vain and will be a curse upon the occupation," it added.

0252 GMT — Gaza talks enter second day as Israel's deadly attacks continue

Negotiators were to meet in the Qatari capital Doha again today to hammer out a Gaza ceasefire agreement as Israel continued to bomb the Palestinian enclave.

Seven Palestinian civilians, including children, have been killed in an overnight Israeli attack on an apartment in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, and many other injured, Gaza’s civil defence agency has said.

Gaza health officials reported separately that the death toll there had surpassed 40,000 people after more than 10 months of fighting.

This round of negotiations opened on Thursday, and the talks would resume on Friday for a second day, Qatari and US officials said

0134 GMT — US says occupied West Bank attacks by violent settlers 'unacceptable and must stop'

The White House has said that attacks carried out by "violent settlers" on Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank "are unacceptable and must stop" after one person was killed during a mob attack on a small Palestinian village.

"Attacks by violent settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank are unacceptable and must stop," a National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

"Israeli authorities must take measures to protect all communities from harm. This includes intervening to stop such violence and holding all perpetrators of such violence to account," the spokesperson added.

0124 GMT — Canadian judge gives pro-Palestinian protesters 72 hours to pack up and leave

A Canadian Supreme Court judge issued a ruling that gave pro-Palestinian protesters a three-day deadline to dismantle their encampment at Vancouver Island University in British Columbia.

However, while the university went to court to get the demonstrators off all parts of the campus, Justice Michael Stephens said they only had to vacate an occupied outdoor location, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

In addition, the order is for 150 days rather than permanent.

2359 GMT — Canada continues demand for probe into Israel-demolished water well in Gaza

The office of Canadian International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen has said that it continues its demand on Israel to investigate the destruction of a critical water facility in southern Gaza widely known as the Canada Well.

"Canada has contacted the Israeli government for more information on this incident, and we call for an investigation," said spokeswoman Olivia Batten, according to a report by the Canadian Press.

In late July, footage by some Israeli soldiers was shared on social media that showed the water facility being blown up with explosives.

Related 'Stop now': Holocaust survivor's son calls for end to 'Gaza genocide'

2100 GMT — Mediators concluded 'constructive' day of discussions on ceasefire

Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States had concluded a "constructive" day of discussions on a potential Gaza ceasefire deal and talks will resume on Friday, a US official said.

Meanwhile, Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said that the ceasefire-hostage talks will continue on Friday.

The spokesperson added in a statement that the efforts of the mediators are ongoing to move forward in endeavors to reach a ceasefire that would facilitate the release of hostages and enable the entry of the largest possible amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

2035 GMT —Gaza truce must involve 'complete' Israeli withdrawal — Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said any Gaza ceasefire deal must involve the total withdrawal of Israeli invading troops from the Palestinian territory.

"Any agreement must achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, a complete (Israeli) withdrawal from Gaza, (and) the return of the displaced," Hamas official Hossam Badran said in a statement after truce talks resumed in Doha.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt met with an Israeli delegation in Qatar as the Palestinian death toll from the 10-month Israeli war surpassed 40,000.

A Palestinian official said Hamas would not take part in talks but that its senior officials, who reside in Qatar, were ready to discuss any proposals from the mediators, as they have in past rounds.

A ceasefire in Gaza would likely calm tensions across the region and may persuade Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah to refrain from retaliatory strikes on Israel after Tel Aviv assassinated a top Hezbollah commander in a strike and Ismail Haniyeh, a top political leader, in an explosion in Iran’s capital.

The mediators have spent months trying to hammer out a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release scores of hostages captured in the October 7 raid in exchange for a lasting ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the release of Palestinians abducted by Israel.

2000GMT — Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers attack West Bank village, killing a Palestinian

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers, some wearing masks, have attacked a Palestinian village near the city of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, burning cars and killing at least one person, authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one Palestinian was killed and another critically wounded by Israeli settlers' gunfire during the incident in the village of Jit, the latest in a series of attacks by violent Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Footage shared on social media showed cars and houses on fire following the attacks.

The Israeli military said police and army units intervened and arrested one Israeli. It condemned the incident, which it said diverted security forces from other responsibilities.

Later, Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the "pogrom".

Israeli troops and illegal settlers have killed more than 600 Palestinians in occupied West Bank since October 7 last year.

2015 GMT — UN believes 40,000 death toll may be 'undercount'

The UN has emphasised that the death toll in the Gaza "is an approximation," and the number may be "an undercount."

Asked about UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's statement on the death toll officially exceeding 40,000, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at a news conference that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shares Turk’s concerns.

"Given the large number and disturbing number of people who remain unaccounted for, who may be trapped or dead under the rubble, this number may, if anything, be an undercount."

Saying the number of dead in Gaza likely surpassed the 40,000 mark "probably weeks or months ago," Haq said: "From the secretary-general's standpoint, this is yet another reason why we need to have a ceasefire."

Some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000".

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, the accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people.

The Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health has also said that the true figures are likely higher than those published, without giving specifics.

Related In Gaza we don't just die; we suffer and then die in the most horrific ways

1900 GMT — US colleges brace for a resurgence in activism against Gaza war

As students return to colleges across the United States, administrators are bracing for a resurgence in activism against the war in Gaza, and some schools are adopting rules to limit the kind of protests that swept campuses last spring.

While the summer break provided a respite in student demonstrations against the Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, it also gave both student protesters and higher education officials a chance to regroup and strategise for the fall semester.

The stakes remain high. At Columbia University, President Minouche Shafik resigned on Wednesday after coming under heavy scrutiny for her handling of the pro-Palestine demonstrations at the campus in New York City, where the wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments began last spring.

Some of the new rules imposed by universities include banning encampments, limiting the duration of demonstrations, allowing protests only in designated spaces and restricting campus access to those with university identification.

Critics say some of the measures will curtail free speech.

The American Association of University Professors issued a statement on Wednesday condemning "overly restrictive policies" that could discourage free expression.

For our live updates from Thursday, August 15, 2024, click here.