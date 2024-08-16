EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles has condemned the latest attack by Israeli settlers against a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, saying he could propose sanctions against its supporters, including those in the Israeli government.

“We condemn settlers attacks in Jit, aimed at terrorising Palestinian civilians,” Josep Borrell said on X.

“Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank, contributing to endanger any chance of peace,” the official noted.

He urged: “The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately".

“I confirm my intention to table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers’ enablers, including some Israeli government members,” he added.

On Thursday, more than 100 illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, killing one person and setting fire to a home and several vehicles, according to multiple sources.

Israeli settlers stormed the town of Jit, situated along the main road between Nablus and Qalqilya, eye witnesses said.

The attackers then opened fire at residents, lobbed tear gas, pelted stones at homes, and set fire to at least one house and several vehicles, they added.

The witnesses also said Israeli forces provided protection to the illegal settlers and prevented Palestinian civil defence vehicles from entering the town.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and said he regarded with "utmost severity," saying it was the responsibility of the army to secure the country.

“Those responsible for any offence will be apprehended and tried,” Netanyahu added in a statement.

Israel’s military said it has arrested one civilian who took part in the violence and has opened an investigation, but no further details were given, and cases like these rarely result in justice.