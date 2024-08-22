Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on show.

Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp. said in a statement that it recovered the “exceptional” rough diamond from its Karowe Mine in western Botswana.

Lucara said it was a "high-quality" stone and was found intact. It was located using X-ray technology.

The weight would make it the largest diamond found in more than 100 years and the second-largest ever dug out of a mine after the Cullinan Diamond discovered in South Africa in 1905.

The Cullinan was 3,106 carats and was cut into gems, some of which form part of the British Crown Jewels.

A bigger black diamond was discovered in Brazil in the late 1800s, but it was found on the surface and was believed to have been part of a meteorite.

Botswana is the second biggest producer of diamonds and has unearthed all of the world's biggest stones in recent years.

Before this discovery, the Sewelo diamond, which was found at the Karowe Mine in 2019, was recognised as the second-biggest mined diamond in the world at 1,758 carats. It was bought by French fashion house Louis Vuitton for an undisclosed amount.

The 1,111-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond, also from Botswana's Karowe Mine, was bought by a British jeweller for $53 million in 2017.

Related Sierra Leone diamond sold for $6.5 million in New York auction

Who will keep it?

Last year Botswana pushed to obtain a greater share of the revenue from diamond giant De Beers.

According to official data, last year the business provided Botswana with revenues of $2.8 billion, a figure that is expected to increase with the new trade pact.

The two parties also agreed to extend the mining licenses by 25 years. The licenses will now run until 2054.

However, this lucrative diamond mining, thanks to which the country is no longer one of the poorest in the world.

But the mining has not solved the serious problem of inequality that continues to afflict this southern African nation.

Botswana has a relatively high Gini index, typical of countries solely dependent on mining exports ranking 9th on the inequality index, with 40.7 ratings.

While the discovery of the giant diamond is making headlines, the question remains who gets to keep it considering the complex mining licenses and deals that Gaborone has signed with multinational companies?