Turkish security forces have neutralised 38 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria over the past week, the country's National Defence Ministry reported.

"Thus, the total number of terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq and Syria since January 1 has reached 1,763, with 868 in Iraq and 895 in northern Syria," ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk said at a weekly news conference in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Akturk added that 337 people, including eight members of terrorist groups, were nabbed while attempting to illegally cross the border over the past week, while 1,381 others were prevented from crossing.

"The number of people apprehended while attempting to cross our borders illegally since January 1, 2024, has risen to 8,673, and the number of people prevented from crossing the border has reached 70,712," he said.

MoU with Iraq

Regarding a memorandum of understanding signed with Iraq on military, security cooperation and counterterrorism, Akturk said security would improve for both nations.

Türkiye and Iraq are set to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika, which will facilitate cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, with a particular focus on countering the PKK.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Meanwhile, Turkish security sources said that Türkiye is closely monitoring recent activities on the island of Cyprus and the actions of the Greek Cypriot administration.

They said the necessary measures are in place to protect the Turkish Cypriots on the island, adding that there are currently no security concerns.