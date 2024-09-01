TÜRKİYE
Türkiye denounces ‘Famagusta’ digital series for distorting Cyprus history
Turkish Foreign Ministry says that the series disrespects the memory of Turkish Cypriots who suffered during the 1963-74 period.
The statement says this misrepresentation strengthens Türkiye's commitment to its Cyprus policy. / Others
September 1, 2024

Türkiye has criticised the upcoming digital series called "Famagusta" for promoting Greek Cypriot propaganda by distorting historical events.

"This series constitutes a great disrespect to the cherished memories of the Turkish Cypriots who were massacred by the Greek Cypriot gangs between 1963-74," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement says this misrepresentation strengthens Türkiye's commitment to its Cyprus policy.

"Such futile attempts to reflect the facts differently from what they are, further strengthen our determination to fight for our national cause of Cyprus."

"We commemorate our Cyprus veterans with respect and our martyrs with mercy," the statement added.

RelatedEU's 'disregard for realities' on Cyprus hinders solution: Türkiye

Black Propoganda

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar also condemned Netflix’s acquisition of the series, which he described as “black propaganda.”

Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party, called it Greek Cypriot propaganda targeting Turkish intervention that brought peace to Cyprus island.

Ethnic attacks started in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

SOURCE:AA
