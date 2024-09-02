WORLD
3 MIN READ
Massive nationwide strike pressures Netanyahu to reach hostage deal
More than half a million Israelis took to the streets in cities such as Tel Aviv, as PM Netanyahu and his right-wing allies drag their feet on securing the release of hostages.
Massive nationwide strike pressures Netanyahu to reach hostage deal
Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrate demanding a prisoner-hostage swap deal with Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, Tel Aviv, Israel, September 1, 2024. / Photo: AA
September 2, 2024

A nationwide strike has swept across Israel, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an immediate ceasefire and prisoner-hostage exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Histadrut, or the General Federation of Labour in Israel, initiated the strike on Monday to amplify public outcry for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the strike has spread rapidly across the country after massive protests the previous evening.

More than half a million Israelis took to the streets in cities such as Tel Aviv, demanding immediate government action.

Widespread frustration

The one-day strike, which follows the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages from Gaza, represents a significant escalation by the Histadrut, reflecting widespread frustration with the government's handling of the hostage crisis.

In response, the Israeli government has petitioned the Supreme Court to cancel the strike, according to Haaretz.

The strike also affected the country's main transportation hub, Ben-Gurion International Airport, where flights were suspended for two hours on Monday morning.

The closure, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am (0500 GMT to 0700 GMT), could have lasting impacts on travel throughout the week.

Aviation officials warned that even a brief closure could disrupt flight schedules for up to 72 hours.

RelatedFamilies of captives in Gaza call for general strike in Israel

Killed by Israeli bombardments

Histadrut sources indicated that the airport might remain closed for several more hours, though no final decision has been made.

It is estimated that Hamas is still holding more than 100 hostages in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed by indiscriminate Israeli bombardments.

Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza has killed more than 40,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,100 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us