Tuesday, September 3, 2024

1824 GMT — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in central Tel Aviv for a third consecutive night, calling on the Israeli government to reach a ceasefire deal that would bring home the remaining captives held in Gaza.

A new wave of protests erupted after Israel said it recovered the bodies of six captives.

Tuesday’s protest took place a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his insistence that Israel retains control of Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Hamas has demanded a full Israeli withdrawal as part of any deal. Protesters say that time is running out to save the captives still alive in Gaza. Israel estimates that Hamas is holding about 65 living prisoners, in addition to the remains of some 35 others.

1926 GMT — Turkish official calls for global response to Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza, urging the international community to unite in opposition to what he described as ongoing barbarism.

Altun used the hashtag "333rd day of genocide" to make his comments on the 333rd day of Israel's war on Gaza.

"Do not remain silent for Gaza. Because one of humanity's darkest moments is unfolding in Gaza," he wrote. "The attacks that have been ongoing for 333 days have razed to ground cities."

He stated that Israeli forces have bombed mosques, churches, schools, and hospitals with no regard for civilian life, exposing Tel Aviv for deliberately targeting journalists covering the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

"Gazans are being subjected to genocide before the eyes of the world," he said.

1838 GMT — US State Department urges finalisation of hostage deal in Gaza

The United States State Department said that it is time to finalise a hostage deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in Gaza after the deaths of the six hostages this weekend.

"There are dozens of hostages still remaining in Gaza, still waiting for a deal that will bring them home. This is time to finalize that deal," spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a news conference.

1815 GMT — Gaza ceasefire proposal calls for partial removal of Israeli troops from Philadelphi Corridor: US

An Israeli proposal to end the war in Gaza included the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas along a critical strip of land between Gaza and Egypt, the White House said.

"The deal says that they have to remove IDF from all densely populated areas in phase one, that includes densely populated areas around or adjacent to the Philadelphi Corridor, or where it intersects with those densely populated areas. That's what the proposal says. That's the proposal that was put forth at the end of May," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

1813 GMT — Israeli authorities impede UN-led assessment in West Bank

The United Nations warned about the Israeli army's continued "use of lethal war-like tactics" in the occupied West Bank and said humanitarian assessments by aid groups were denied by authorities.

"Today, multiple organisations mobilised by OCHA (Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) were set to carry out an assessment in Jenin but were denied access by the Israeli authorities," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric warned that "access impediments are impacting the ability to provide meaningful humanitarian response,” citing the OCHA. "The movement of ambulances and medical teams has been impeded and delayed since the onset of the now-week-long operation.”

Dujarric also stressed that the Israeli army's "lethal war-like tactics," including airstrikes, are leading to "people being killed, injured, displaced or deprived of access to basic services."

"Operations have now resumed in Tulkarem, while continuing in Jenin.

1719 GMT — Jordan, Qatar condemn Netanyahu's accusations against Egypt as hindering ceasefire efforts

Jordan and Qatar condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, through the Egyptian border.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed its rejection of Netanyahu's statements about the Philadelphi Corridor -- a demilitarised area along Egypt’s border with Gaza -- indicating they are “baseless allegations aimed at obstructing the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a swap deal leading to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

It confirmed its “full solidarity with Egypt in confronting all Israeli claims.”

The ministry rejected "all claims promoted by Israeli officials in futile attempts to justify the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank” and considers the accusations a “condemnable incitement and an escalation that aggravates the serious tension in the region.”

1503 GMT —Deadly Israeli strike hits Gaza college sheltering displaced

At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a college building housing displaced people in Gaza City, a medical source has said.

The attack targeted the Namaa College building, where hundreds of displaced Palestinians have taken shelter northwest of Gaza City, the source added.

"There is a threat from the Israeli army to strike the college again," the Palestinian Civil Defense Agency warned in a statement. According to witnesses, one of the college buildings was destroyed in the Israeli attack.

"The targeted area was crowded with residents and displaced people," an eyewitness told Anadolu.

1612 GMT — UK’s limited arms ban for Israel 'falls short': Muslim Council of Britain

The head of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said that a recent announcement by the United Kingdom that it will suspend 30 of 350 export licences in arms sales to Israel is a "small but important step" toward ensuring adherence to international law.

Zara Mohammed emphasised the devastating effect of the Israeli bombardment on civilian lives in Gaza and argued that the UK’s decision, while her group welcomed, falls far short of what is needed.

"It comes at a time when the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 40,000; too many lives have been lost and injured due to Israeli bombardment," said Mohammed.

The UK government announced a restriction on arms sales to Israel in a significant yet limited policy shift. The move, which represents 1 percent of the UK's arms trade with Israel, comes amid growing international concern about the escalating conflict in Gaza.

Despite the move, Mohammed expressed deep concern about the continuing flow of arms from the UK to Israel, noting that the restricted licenses represent a fraction of the total arms trade.

1539 GMT — 'Beyond shameful:' Pro-Palestinian MPs criticise UK’s delayed move

The United Kingdom's decision to partially suspend arms sales to Israel has elicited a range of responses from pro-Palestinian MPs in the Independent Alliance group and the Labour Party, expressing both criticism and cautious approval.

At least five of the seven Labour MPs who had their party whips withdrawn in July for rebelling against a vote on the two-child benefit cap have voiced their opinions on the government's suspension of 30 arms licenses to Israel, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

The lawmakers, including Zara Sultana, Apsana Begum, and Imran Hussain, underscored the need for a more comprehensive halt to arms exports.

Sultana on X criticised the government for not taking decisive action. She highlighted a recent incident in which an Israeli F-35 fighter jet, partly manufactured in Britain, was used in an attack on a "safe zone" in Gaza that resulted in 90 casualties.

Despite this, the UK government chose not to suspend licenses related to F-35s.

1519 GMT — Israeli finance minister plans 2025 spending cuts to fund Gaza war

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the 2025 state budget will feature steep spending cuts as the government tries to balance fiscal responsibility with a need to finance Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

The minister has been under pressure from the Bank of Israel and investors seeking clarity on fiscal policy for next year.

The central bank has been calling for spending cuts and tax hikes or other ways to bring in more revenue. But Smotrich has said that during a war it was wrong to raise taxes.

Speaking at a news conference, Smotrich outlined only his main focus points while formulating the budget, which he said would be ready for a cabinet vote in early October and an initial parliamentary vote in mid-November. Full approval by lawmakers would be at the end of December, he said.

1435 GMT — UN refugee agency chief calls for immediate protection of Palestinians

The chief of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has called for the protection of Palestinian civilians amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the occupied northern West Bank.

"For more than six days now, Jenin has been ravaged by violence destruction. This is causing loss of life and injuries, including among civilians severe damage to infrastructure," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

"I call for the immediate protection of civilians across the West Bank, including in the north," he added.

The Israeli army launched a major military operation in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the largest in two decades, killing at least 30 people and causing massive destruction in the area.

"Residents have limited access to food, water and medicine," Lazzarini said, adding that UNRWA is working with partners to deliver urgently needed aid to residents.

1338 GMT — Egypt rejects Netanyahu's claims of weapon smuggling to Hamas

Egypt has rejected claims by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that weapons were being smuggled to Hamas through its border.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s accusations an attempt to hinder mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal.

On Monday, Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarised area along Egypt’s border with Gaza. The Israeli premier claimed that the corridor was a “lifeline” for Hamas to rearm.

Cairo accused Netanyahu of "trying to involve Egypt to divert Israeli public opinion and obstruct a ceasefire and captive swap deal, as well as hindering mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US."

1349 GMT — Four journalists injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Four Palestinian journalists have been injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank town of Kafr Dan, the Red Crescent Society said.

The society said that two journalists were treated on the spot by its medics while two others were transferred to the hospital.

Jaraah Khalaf, one of the injured journalists, said he and other reporters were covering an Israeli siege on a house in Kafr Dan near Jenin when they came under direct Israeli fire.

"We were all wearing vests that clearly had press identification labels in English (PRESS), and our vehicles carried the same insignia," he told Anadolu.

1312 GMT — Hezbollah, Israel trade cross-border attacks

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged cross-border attacks as tensions continued to escalate along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

An Israeli warplane fired two missiles into Mount Rihan near the border town of Jizine in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Two other airstrikes were reported in Markaba and Aita as-Shaab and artillery shelling in Khiyam and Labbouneh. No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

1130 GMT — Early polio vaccination targets in Gaza surpassed: WHO

The World Health Organization has said more children had been reached than expected at the start of an emergency polio vaccination campaign in Gaza.

It added that the first round would take another 10 days.

During the first two days of the large-scale vaccination campaign, more than 161,000 children received an initial dose, said Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative for the Palestinian territories.

"That surpassed the target we set," he told reporters in Geneva, via video link from Gaza.

1112 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israel's war in Gaza tops 40,819

At least 40,819 people have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza, now nearing its 12th month, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

The toll includes 33 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,291 people as wounded in Gaza since October 7.

1021 GMT — Japan to work with Palestinians for Gaza ceasefire

Japan has said that it will "work closely" with Palestinians to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught.

During a meeting with the head of the Palestine Olympic Committee Jibril Rajoub in Tokyo, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa voiced "strong concern" over the humanitarian situation in Gaza .

She reaffirmed Japan's commitment t o supporting peace efforts and humanitarian aid, according to an official statement.

Tokyo intends "to work closely with the Palestinian side toward a cease-fire," she added.

1003 GMT — Chief of Israeli army’s Ground Forces resigns

Chief of the Israeli army’s Ground Forces Tamir Yadai resigned due to “personal reasons,” the military said on Tuesday.

A military statement did not provide further details about Yadai’s resignation, which came after he served three years in his position.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, Yadai is expected to submit his candidacy for "significant positions" within the army.

0922 GMT — Netanyahu’s map shows ‘colonial, racist agendas’ of Israel’s government: Palestine

Palestine has strongly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for using a map that erased the occupied West Bank.

“Netanyahu's map reveals the truth of the colonial and racist agendas of the extremist right-wing government,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli premier appeared standing in front of a wall-sized digital map on Monday that obliterated the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians decried the move as an explicit annexation of the occupied territory by Tel Aviv.

0855 GMT — Palestinian boy killed in Israel's ongoing West Bank offensive

A Palestinian boy has been killed and his father injured by the Israeli forces in the Tulkarem refugee camp amid ongoing Israeli offensive in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams shifted the body of 17-year-old Mohammad Kanaan and his injured father to a hospital.

Medical sources said Kanaan was shot in the head while his father was shot in his waist by the Israeli forces.

0852 GMT — Suspension of arms export licenses to not have ‘material impact’ on Israel security: UK defence chief

The UK's decision to halt 30 of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel will not have a "material impact" on Israel’s security, the British defence secretary has said.

Speaking to Times Radio, John Healey said the suspension decision "will not have a material impact on Israel’s security."

Healey also noted that he informed his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant about the decision before it was announced.

"As I said to the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday when I spoke to him before the announcement, we have a duty to follow the law, but this does not alter our unshakable commitment to support Israel’s right to self-defense and to the defense of Israel if it comes under direct attack again," Healey said.

0647 GMT — Israel continues to bomb Gaza, casualties reported

Several Palestinians have been killed and wounded due to continued Israeli air strikes and shelling across Gaza.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike on a tent in northwestern Khan Younis, the southern Gaza.

In the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the Israeli warplanes struck a home, while the Israeli military vehicles fired at the camp, causing casualties.

0625 GMT — Nearly 159,000 children get polio vaccination in Gaza: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in Gaza has announced that nearly 159,000 children received polio vaccination in the central area of Gaza.

"Medical teams were able to vaccinate 158,992 children within two days of the start of the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the citizens had a high turnout on the second day of the campaign in Gaza's central area.

0215 GMT — Biden believes Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure hostage deal

US President Joe Biden has said that he does not think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing enough to secure a hostage deal with Hamas.

His remarks came in response to a reporter during his arrival at the White House.

Biden also said he believes a final deal for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group is "very close."

2255 GMT — Hamas says Netanyahu looking for 'imaginary victory' in Gaza

Netanyahu is looking for an "imaginary victory" in Gaza that he has not succeeded in selling to his audience, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said.

Izzat Al Rishq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, was commenting on a speech by Netanyahu during which he insisted on keeping the Gaza-Egypt border area known as the Philadelphi Corridor under the Israeli army's control, claiming it is necessary for achieving the war on Gaza's goals.

"Netanyahu's statements are the speech of a desperate person who is looking for an imaginary victory that he has not succeeded in marketing to his audience after 10 months of his Nazi war against our people in the Gaza Strip," Al Rishq said.

He "confirms with his statements today that he is the one obstructing the exchange deal and the ceasefire agreement," he said.

2218 GMT — 52 Palestinian journalists languishing in Israeli jails: Palestinian prisoners' group

The Israeli army has detained at least 98 Palestinian journalists since the start of Israeli carnage in Gaza, including 52 still languishing in Israeli jails, a prisoners' group said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, a non-governmental organisation advocating for prisoners' rights, said among the detained journalists, 15 are being held under administrative detention, including six female journalists, and at least 17 journalists from Gaza were detained.

2200 GMT —US officials say Netanyahu 'torpedoed everything in one speech'

US officials involved in negotiating a hostage release-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu torpedoed their efforts with his press conference on Monday night, CNN has said.

The report said that officials continued to work on a deal even after the death of six hostages.

However, Netanyahu said that Israel will never leave the Philadelphi corridor, "and this guy torpedoed everything in one speech," the source said in an initial reaction.

2100 GMT — Police responds with violence against Israeli protesters

Thousands of Israelis protested across the country on the second day in a row to demand a ceasefire deal in besieged Gaza.

Police used violence to quell protesters in Jerusalem, with over a dozen arrested.

"Some of the protesters began disturbing the peace, crossing fences, clashing with the police and lighting flares," the police said.

"The citizens of Israel are taking to the streets because they have realised that their prime minister decided to abandon Israeli citizens to their deaths," Shai Mozes, nephew of Hamas hostage Gadi Mozes, said in his address to the crowds outside the prime minister’s residence.

For our live updates from Monday, September 2, 2024, click here.