Netanyahu 'torpedoed everything in one speech': US officials
US President Joe Biden says he does not think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing enough to secure a hostage deal with Hamas.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from the area. / Photo: AP
September 3, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israeli forces must retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, vowing "not to give in to pressure" over the issue in Gaza ceasefire talks.

"The achievement of the war's objectives goes through the Philadelphi Corridor," he said at a televised press conference on Monday.

"Control of the Philadelphi axis guarantees that the hostages will not be smuggled out of Gaza," he added.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from the area as part of the stalled talks mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

"I will not give in to pressure," Netanyahu said, referring to the strategic Philadelphi Corridor.

In response, US officials involved in negotiating a hostage release-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas said that Netanyahu torpedoed their efforts, CNN reported.

"This guy torpedoed everything in one speech," the source said in an initial reaction.

Also on Monday, US President Joe Biden said that he does not Netanyahu is doing enough to secure a hostage deal with Hamas.

Biden's remarks also came two days after the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages in Gaza, which prompted protests against Netanyahu’s government over the weekend.

Of 251 people taken hostage during the October 7 attack, 97 remain in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

