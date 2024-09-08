CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Poland sees historic low water levels on Warsaw's Vistula River
A record-breaking low water level has been recorded on the Vistula River in Warsaw, highlighting the devastating impact of drought in Poland.
Poland sees historic low water levels on Warsaw's Vistula River
Poland’s Vistula River hits a record-low water level of 25 centimeters. / Photo: AFP
September 8, 2024

Poland's longest river, the Vistula, on Sunday, hit a record-low water level in the capital because of drought, the national weather agency said.

Its level at one Warsaw measuring station fell to 25 centimetres (10 inches), beating the last record by a centimetre, according to the IMGW weather institute.

"It's worse than in 2015 — and the water continues to fall!" the institute added on X, formerly Twitter.

Most of Poland's rivers are suffering from drought, IMGW hydrologist Grzegorz Walijewski told AFP last week.

"We've been dealing with hydrological drought in Poland for a while.

Since 2015 there's been permanent drought," he said.

He said climate change was to blame, as milder winters with less snow alongside fewer days of rain and higher temperatures push down water levels.

The Vistula, which is the EU member's longest river at more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles), splits the country in half and deposits in the Baltic Sea.

RelatedUN weather agency warns of 'red alert' after record heat
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us