Friday, September 13, 2024

1816 GMT — The Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza has called for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, including from the border area with Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

This came in a statement, published by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, at the end of the group's meeting in the Spanish capital Madrid.

The contact group was established at a joint summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia in November to stop the Israeli war in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace. It includes officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine.

The statement affirmed the group's "full support" for the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States to end Israel’s war on Gaza. "We reiterate our call for the immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and for the release of the hostages and detainees," it said.

More updates👇

1856 GMT — Türkiye's intelligence chief, Hamas political bureau leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Hamas political bureau leaders in Ankara to discuss the latest developments in Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire negotiations.

The meeting between Kalin and Hamas political bureau leaders in the capital focused on the current status of the ceasefire negotiations as well as issues such as hostage-prisoner swap, according to security sources.

The discussions also focused on "concrete steps that could be taken to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is unfolding," as well as facilitating the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the region, the sources said.

During the meeting, Hamas' "constructive and positive approach" to the negotiations was emphasised. However, it was noted that Israel's addition of new conditions to the ceasefire agreement, which is supported by UN Security Council resolutions and has been agreed upon, is complicating the ceasefire process.

1820 GMT — South Africa determined in its Israel 'genocide' case: Ramaphosa

South Africa is determined to pursue its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and will next month file more evidence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

South Africa filed the case in December alleging that Israel's Gaza offensive, launched in retaliation for Hamas' bloody October 7 attack, breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

"We are headstrong," Ramaphosa told journalists when asked about the case. "We are determined to go ahead with our case." The country is due to file facts and evidence to the UN court next month to back up its case.

1736 GMT — Egyptian foreign minister, UN chief discuss Gaza war

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke over the phone and discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said that the two emphasised the importance of "reaching an immediate ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza" and facilitating the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s firm stance on stopping Israeli military actions and expediting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to besieged Gaza.

He stressed that peace, security, and stability in the region could not be achieved without the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Guterres, for his part, expressed appreciation for Egypt, Qatar, and the US mediation efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire and facilitating the exchange of prisoners.

1721 GMT — Full UN membership, end to Israeli occupation a must for 2-state solution: Palestinian premier

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said on Friday that the two-state solution requires an end to the Israeli occupation, more countries recognising Palestine as a state, and full UN membership.

The Palestinian premier made his statement during a speech in the Spanish capital of Madrid before the Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza, which was formed by member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL), according to a statement issued by his office.

He stressed the necessity to mobilise the international community "to pass practical steps to implement the two-state solution."

Mustafa also stressed the importance of working "to end the occupation (Israeli forces) aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem."

1612 GMT — Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures 4 in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone killed one person and injured four others in a strike on the town of al-Ahmadiya, southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese state news agency.

The agency reported that the drone strike targeted a house in the town, resulting in multiple casualties.

Later, the Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the initial toll: one person was killed, and four others were injured, including a child. The ministry did not specify the severity of the injuries.

1602 GMT — Funerals held after Israeli withdrawal from West Bank's Tubas

The families of Palestinians killed in an air strike in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas held funerals after Israeli forces withdrew following their latest raid in the territory.

Illegal Israeli settlers' violence in the Palestinian territory had already soared alongside the nearly 12-month-old war in Gaza but in late August Israel began a large-scale assault that residents say marked an escalation.

A military statement said Israeli forces had "conducted a 48-hour counter-terrorism operation" in the areas of Tubas, Tamun and Faraa, killing "five armed terrorists" in an air strike and a sixth in "exchanges of fire" with "a terrorist that hurled explosive devices".

The four men buried in Tubas were killed in the air strike, which the Palestine Red Crescent Society said occurred at dawn on Wednesday.

1547 GMT — 'There is unfair amount of focus on Israel in UN': US envoy

The United States permanent representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, accused the United Nations of "inordinately over-focus" on Israel, which has killed more than 41,118 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, saying that "there is an unfair amount of focus on Israel."

"I think that we have an Israel problem in the UN. And there is an inordinately over-focus on Israel – even before Gaza – in the UN. It’s something that we have raised on a regular basis," said Thomas-Greenfield during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.

"There is no other country in the world that has a monthly meeting on the (Security) Council’s agenda going back decades," the US envoy said, describing the "unfair amount of focus on Israel in the UN" as "problematic."

Asked about recognising the Palestinian state, Thomas-Greenfield gave an evasive response as she claimed that "a state has certain responsibilities for its people, and I do not believe the Palestinians, as they exist right now, have all of the elements to give it statehood."

1503 GMT — Hamas hails Chile for joining South Africa's genocide case against Israel

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas welcomed Chile’s announcement to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its devastating war on Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said Chile's announcement reflects "its stance for humanity, adoption of human values, and rejection of blatant violations of international law."

The Palestinian group also hailed Chilean President Gabriel Boric for "supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom and self-determination."

Hamas urged countries around the world to join the genocide case against Israel before the ICJ and to "escalate all forms of pressure" on Israel to stop its war on Gaza.

1432 GMT — ‘Our pain is immense’: Mother of slain Turkish-American activist demands justice for daughter's death at hands of Israeli soldiers

The mother of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist who was fatally shot while protesting against illegal Israeli settlements, is calling for justice, saying her daughter was deliberately targeted.

Eygi was killed last Friday near Nablus, in the West Bank, during a peaceful demonstration.

Rabia Birden described her daughter, 26, as a devoted activist for peace in Palestine, who lost her life while working toward a just cause.

"Ayse was full of joy, excitement, energy, and love, always working for peace. She went for peace, but she lost her life, my daughter became a martyr," Birden told reporters.

Birden, devastated by her daughter’s death, called on Turkish authorities to pursue justice.

1351 GMT — Israeli sniper shoots dead UNRWA worker in West Bank

UNRWA worker has been shot dead by an Israeli sniper in the occupied West Bank, making it the first time in over a decade that an agency staff member was killed in the territory, said the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Read more here

1337 GMT — Hamas warns against Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas issued a stern warning, condemning recent Israeli provocations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, labelling them a "dangerous escalation."

An extremist Israeli group, Temple Mount Faithful, recently released a video depicting a simulated fire consuming Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, with the caption, "Coming soon in these days."

The group, known for its calls to demolish Al-Aqsa and replace it with a Jewish temple, sparked outrage with the video.

Hamas condemned the video as part of an ongoing incitement campaign by Israeli right-wing groups, which it says are operating under the protection of the Israeli government. In a statement, the group warned that these actions are intended to "Judaize the mosque and erase its Islamic identity."

1234 GMT —Chile intervenes in South Africa's genocide case against Israel over Gaza war

Chile officially filed a declaration of intervention in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Gaza.

Chile's intervention, submitted under Article 63 of the ICJ Statute, asserts its interest in constructing the Genocide Convention as it applies to the case.

According to Article 63, any state party to a convention that is under judicial consideration has the right to intervene, making the ICJ’s interpretation of that convention binding on them as well.

In its declaration, Chile emphasised the importance of the interpretation of key articles within the Genocide Convention. Chile's move underscores its concern over the legal interpretation of these provisions, given the gravity of the allegations raised in the Gaza war.

1134 GMT — Israeli analysts warn of risks of comprehensive military action in Lebanon

Israeli analysts have voiced concerns that the United States is working to prevent Israel from launching a large-scale military assault in Lebanon ahead of the US presidential elections in November.

Recent days have seen a noticeable increase in exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border, coupled with a deadlock in negotiations over a hostage swap and ceasefire in Gaza.

Amos Harel, a military affairs analyst for the daily Haaretz, noted that US Ambassador Amos Hochstein is expected to return to Israel and Lebanon in the coming days in another attempt to end the stalemate in the north with Hezbollah despite the deadlock in Gaza.

Harel added that "the stalemate in the negotiations for a cease-fire deal in Gaza is again raising the level of danger in northern Israel."

He explained that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah wanted to see whether progress would be made in the talks between Israel and Hamas.

1128 GMT — WHO chief calls Gaza polio campaign 'massive success' as over 560,000 children jabbed

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said that the first round of the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza ended with reaching more than 560,000 children across the strip.

"Over 560,000 children aged below ten years of age were vaccinated against polio during the first round of an emergency vaccination campaign in Gaza, which was completed yesterday," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Tedros expressed admiration for all the health teams that conducted the "complex operation" and gratitude to the families for their trust and cooperation.

1104 GMT — Two-state solution only way to guarantee just, lasting peace: Spain

A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, the Spanish foreign minister said.

Addressing a news conference before the start of a ministerial meeting in Madrid, Jose Manuel Albares said a secure and peaceful coexistence of Israelis and Palestinians would be possible through the formation of an independent Palestinian state which would include Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem as its capital.

"This is what motivated Spain's recognition on May 28 of Palestine as a state, together with Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia," he said.

Expressing support for the efforts to secure an urgent ceasefire deal for Gaza, Albares added: "There is no excuse to continue to postpone the agreement and to prolong the suffering of millions of innocent civilians.”

1045 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza block Tel Aviv streets, call for protests

Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza blocked streets in Tel Aviv, demanding a hostage exchange deal that would lead to the release of their loved ones.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, the families closed two streets and Namir Road in Tel Aviv as part of their protest, urging the government to negotiate a hostage exchange deal.

The families also called on Israeli citizens to join protests across the country to pressure the government to strike a deal for the release of the hostages.

“The government has abandoned them,” the families said in a statement on X. “Take to the streets, but there is no chance that the citizens of Israel will abandon them.“

1040 GMT — Israeli forces block thousands from Friday prayer in Nablus

Israeli forces blocked Palestinians from accessing the outskirts of Jabal Sbaih in the town of Beita south of Nablus, and prevented them from performing the Friday noon prayers, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Mahmoud Barham, head of Beita's municipal council, reported that Israeli forces blocked worshippers from reaching the area by setting up stringent military checkpoints at crucial intersections to hinder their movement.

0853 GMT — Protests continue to disrupt defence expo in Australia amid war in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protests continued for a third day to disrupt the Land Forces Expo in Australia.

The three-day defence and weapons exhibition in the southeastern city of Melbourne saw massive protests in the wake of the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

Australia's largest defence industry event, the Land Forces Expo, features over 800 arms manufacturers from countries, including the US, the UK, and Israel.

As attendees arrived at the venue, confrontations erupted, and several arrests were made.

0829 GMT — 56% of Israelis support formation of national unity government: Poll

A new poll showed that 56% of Israelis support the formation of a national unity government that would work to secure the return of hostages from Gaza and set a date for parliamentary elections, the Maariv newspaper has reported.

As much as 22% of the respondents, however, opposed the idea, and another 22% were undecided.

The survey, conducted by the private Lazar Institute , included a random sample of 503 Israelis, with a margin of error of 4.4%.

Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October, which claimed 1,200 lives and about 250 others were taken as hostages. About 101 captives are still believed to be in the besieged enclave. Negotiations to end the conflict continue through mediators the US, Qatar and Egypt.

In what the daily described as "surprising results," the poll also said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party could win 24 seats in the Knesset (parliament) if elections were held today.

0827 GMT — Hamas chief Sinwar thanks Hezbollah in letter to Nasrallah

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar has thanked the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah for his group's support in the conflict with Israel, Hezbollah said, in the first reported message since Sinwar became Hamas leader in August.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has been waging attacks on Israel for nearly a year in a conflict across the Lebanese-Israeli border that has been taking place in parallel to the Gaza war.

Hezbollah says its attacks aim to support the Palestinians. "Your blessed actions have expressed your solidarity on the fronts of the Axis of Resistance, supporting and engaging in the battle," Sinwar told Nasrallah, according to Hezbollah's al-Manar broadcaster.

0749 GMT — Body of Turkish American activist killed by Israel arrives in Türkiye

The body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week, has arrived in Istanbul via Azerbaijan.

A Turkish Airlines plane brought Eygi's body to the Istanbul Airport, where a ceremony was held.

Ambassador Ayse Sozen Usluer, Istanbul representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and other Turkish officials attended the event.

Her body, wrapped in the Turkish flag, was received by a military squad at the airport.

0747 GMT — World needs to stand up to end Israel’s ‘complete impunity’: British parliamentarian

Reacting to a recent Israeli attack on a "humanitarian safe zone" in Gaza that killed dozens of Palestinians, a newly-elected British lawmaker said that "this is a genocide," and the world must look into these crimes.

At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in the airstrike early Tuesday on a tent camp in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which Israel designated as a "humanitarian safe zone" for displaced civilians in Gaza.

In an interview with Anadolu, Adnan Hussain, an independent member of parliament (MP) for Blackburn, recalled that the Israeli airstrike hit an area that was designated as a "safe zone" by Israel itself.

He noted that the attack needs to be investigated as a matt er of urgency by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Israel must be stopped. Israel is acting with impunity. It must stop. The world must look into these crimes. This is a genocide, and nothing short of that," said Hussain.

0549 GMT — Hezbollah targets military base in northern Israel

Hezbollah has said it targeted an Israeli air defence base in the Birya barracks, in northern Israel.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said its fighters launched multiple Katyusha rockets at the main air defence base under the command of Israel's northern region, hitting the Birya barracks directly and setting parts of it on fire.

Lebanon's National News Agency said Israeli warplanes conducted two air strikes at dawn on the southern city of Bint Jbeil.

The first strike hit a house while the second targeted a valley area.

0455 GMT –– Six civilians killed in early morning Israeli shelling in Gaza

Six civilians were killed and others were injured in early morning Israeli shelling of central and southern Gaza.

According to a WAFA news agency, the bodies of five civilians were recovered following an Israeli artillery strike on the Bardweel family home in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah, located in the southern part of the enclave.

Additionally, one civilian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a house belonging to the Aqel family on 20th Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

0138 GMT — Hezbollah announces deaths of 2 members in clashes with Israel

Hezbollah has announced the deaths of two of its members in clashes with Israel in southern Lebanon, bringing the number of its members killed since Oct. 8 last year to 439.

The group noted that the two fighters were killed “on the road to Jerusalem,” referring to the border clashes with Israel.

2030 GMT — Chief of Israeli intel unit quits over October 7 failure

The commander of the Israeli army's notorious intelligence and surveillance unit has stepped down after accepting responsibility for failing to prevent a raid by Hamas fighters on October 7 of last year.

Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, commander of the Israeli army intelligence's Unit 8200, informed Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi of his decision to resign, accepting responsibility for the events of October 7, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Sariel is one of seven top officials, including the Israeli army's senior officials, who resigned after facing criticism over Hamas incursions on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Palestinian farms and villages.

Sariel was appointed as the unit commander in February 2021, the Israeli website Walla said.

Related Gaza's economy shrinks to a sixth, West Bank unemployment triples: UN

1930 GMT — Israeli army chief plans to resign by December: Israeli media

As the wave of resignations continued in Israel, local media reported that Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has also set a December deadline to submit his resignation for failing to prevent Hamas raid last October.

Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster said Halevi decided to step down at the end of this year, pending the conclusion of investigations into the Israeli military's failure to respond effectively to the Hamas blitz.

According to the report, Halevi disclosed his plan to step down during a conversation with his associates, indicating that he believes the end of the year is an appropriate time to announce his resignation.

By late December, Tel Aviv is expected to complete its investigations into the army's failure to thwart Hamas' attack, the report added.

The report also claimed that by the end of December, the Israeli military is expected to have completed its preparations for an all-out war with Lebanon.

Related International law: Palestine (not Israel) has the right to defend itself

2030 GMT — Israel kills nine Palestinians in Gaza

israeli air strikes on two homes in central and northern Gaza has killed at least nine Palestinians, including children and women, and wounded several others.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that an Israeli warplane bombed the Shahin family's home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing six Palestinians, including two children and an unspecified number of women.

In another statement, the Palestinian agency stated that an Israeli fighter jet struck the Hassan family's home in the Bir al-Naja neighborhood in northern Gaza.

Following the attack, rescue teams recovered three bodies and an unspecified number of wounded people.

For our live updates from Thursday, September 12, 2024, click here.