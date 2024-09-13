The World Health Organization chief has hailed the success of the first phase of a giant polio vaccination campaign in war-ravaged Gaza after more than 560,000 children received a first dose.

"This is a massive success amidst a tragic daily reality of life across Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Disease has spread with Gaza lying in ruins and the majority of its 2.4 million residents forced to flee their homes due to Israel's military assault - often taking refuge in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

After the first confirmed polio case in 25 years, a massive vaccination effort began on September 1 targeting at least 90 percent of children under 10, aided by localised "humanitarian pauses" in fighting.

The first phase of the campaign, which first brought vaccines to children in central Gaza, then the south, and finally to the hardest-to-reach north of the territory, wrapped up on Thursday.

A fresh campaign to provide a needed second dose is due to begin in about four weeks in Gaza, besieged for over 11 months.

Vaccination continues

"We admire all the health teams, who conducted this complex operation," Tedros said, also voicing gratitude to the families for turning out in droves to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Poliovirus, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water, is highly infectious. It can cause deformities and paralysis, and is potentially fatal. It mainly affects children under the age of five.

WHO has hailed that area-specific humanitarian pauses were respected, allowing the campaign to go ahead, and has urged a broader halt in fighting to help establish humanitarian corridors and the delivery of desperately needed throughout the war-torn territory.

"Imagine what could be achieved with a ceasefire!" Tedros said.

Israel's relentless war has killed at least 41,118 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The UN Human Rights Office says most of the dead have been women or children.