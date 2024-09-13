WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza polio campaign is 'massive success' amid ongoing Israeli war: WHO
Despite challenging conditions, including widespread displacement and damage due to ongoing conflict, the campaign managed to reach children across Gaza, including hard-to-reach areas.
Gaza polio campaign is 'massive success' amid ongoing Israeli war: WHO
A fresh campaign to provide a needed second dose is due to begin in about four weeks in Gaza, besieged for over 11 months. / Photo: AA
September 13, 2024

The World Health Organization chief has hailed the success of the first phase of a giant polio vaccination campaign in war-ravaged Gaza after more than 560,000 children received a first dose.

"This is a massive success amidst a tragic daily reality of life across Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Disease has spread with Gaza lying in ruins and the majority of its 2.4 million residents forced to flee their homes due to Israel's military assault - often taking refuge in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

After the first confirmed polio case in 25 years, a massive vaccination effort began on September 1 targeting at least 90 percent of children under 10, aided by localised "humanitarian pauses" in fighting.

The first phase of the campaign, which first brought vaccines to children in central Gaza, then the south, and finally to the hardest-to-reach north of the territory, wrapped up on Thursday.

A fresh campaign to provide a needed second dose is due to begin in about four weeks in Gaza, besieged for over 11 months.

RelatedInternational law: Palestine (not Israel) has the right to defend itself

Vaccination continues

"We admire all the health teams, who conducted this complex operation," Tedros said, also voicing gratitude to the families for turning out in droves to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Poliovirus, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water, is highly infectious. It can cause deformities and paralysis, and is potentially fatal. It mainly affects children under the age of five.

WHO has hailed that area-specific humanitarian pauses were respected, allowing the campaign to go ahead, and has urged a broader halt in fighting to help establish humanitarian corridors and the delivery of desperately needed throughout the war-torn territory.

"Imagine what could be achieved with a ceasefire!" Tedros said.

Israel's relentless war has killed at least 41,118 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The UN Human Rights Office says most of the dead have been women or children.

RelatedGaza's economy shrinks to a sixth, West Bank unemployment triples: UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us