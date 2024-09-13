Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed the need to step up joint efforts to achieve full UN membership and recognition of the state of Palestine by more countries, during the high-levelmeeting about Palestine in Madrid.

Fidan participated in an international meeting alongside representatives from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Arab League Contact Group, and other members including Spain, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland, and the European Union. The meeting focused on the critical issues surrounding Palestine.

Minister Fidan advocated for increased efforts to secure full UN membership for Palestine and emphasised the importance of putting pressure on countries that oppose these steps, the ministry said in a statement.

He also called for more countries to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the statement added.

The statement reitarated that Türkiye will continue to work for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Palestine, uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, recognition of Palestine and taking the necessary steps towards a two-state solution.

Achieving a two-state solution

The meeting addressed several key issues, including steps to halt the genocide by Israel in Gaza and the crimes committed in the occupied West Bank.

Discussions also covered ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the region. The need for international recognition of Palestine and actions toward achieving a two-state solution were also major topics.

The final statement from the meeting urged the international community to promptly recognise Palestine and support a two-state solution.

It emphasised the necessity for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the cessation of Israeli attacks targeting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The statement also highlighted the need for urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza and affirmed support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for the end of September during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York to further discuss these issues.