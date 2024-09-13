WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fidan urges more efforts on Palestine’s UN membership, recognition as state
Foreign Minister Fidan called for increased efforts to secure full UN membership for Palestine and emphasised the importance of putting pressure on countries that oppose these steps.
Fidan urges more efforts on Palestine’s UN membership, recognition as state
Fidan called for more countries to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, / Photo: AA
September 13, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed the need to step up joint efforts to achieve full UN membership and recognition of the state of Palestine by more countries, during the high-levelmeeting about Palestine in Madrid.

Fidan participated in an international meeting alongside representatives from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Arab League Contact Group, and other members including Spain, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland, and the European Union. The meeting focused on the critical issues surrounding Palestine.

Minister Fidan advocated for increased efforts to secure full UN membership for Palestine and emphasised the importance of putting pressure on countries that oppose these steps, the ministry said in a statement.

He also called for more countries to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the statement added.

The statement reitarated that Türkiye will continue to work for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Palestine, uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, recognition of Palestine and taking the necessary steps towards a two-state solution.

RelatedGaza Contact Group, Türkiye, discuss boosting Palestine's recognition

Achieving a two-state solution

The meeting addressed several key issues, including steps to halt the genocide by Israel in Gaza and the crimes committed in the occupied West Bank.

Discussions also covered ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the region. The need for international recognition of Palestine and actions toward achieving a two-state solution were also major topics.

The final statement from the meeting urged the international community to promptly recognise Palestine and support a two-state solution.

It emphasised the necessity for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the cessation of Israeli attacks targeting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The statement also highlighted the need for urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza and affirmed support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for the end of September during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York to further discuss these issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us