Wednesday, September 18, 2024

1757 GMT — At least 14 people have been killed and more than 450 wounded when walkie-talkies exploded across Lebanon, the Health Ministry said, a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up killing 12 and wounding 2,800.

"The wave of enemy explosions that targeted walkie-talkies... killed 14 people and wounded more than 450," the ministry said in a statement.

1815 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu vows to return residents of the north to their homes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to return tens of thousands of residents evacuated from northern border areas to their homes, amid mounting tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a brief video statement, Netanyahu made no mention of the operation that remotely detonated thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies reportedly used by Hezbollah members, which has blamed the attack on Israel.

"We will return the residents of the north securely to their homes," he said in a brief video statement, giving no further details.

1750 GMT — US Congress needs 'full accounting' of Israel's pager attack in Lebanon: lawmaker

Israel's pager attack in Lebanon undermines United States efforts to prevent a wider conflict, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

"This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict.

"Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology," the lawmaker from New York wrote on X.

1747 GMT — Israeli defence chief announces start of 'new phase' of war

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said a "new phase" of the war in Gaza has begun.

"We are at the start of a new phase in the war -- it requires courage, determination and perseverance," Gallant told troops in the northern city of Haifa. "The centre of gravity is shifting to the north by diverting resources and forces," he said.

Gallant did not refer to recent explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon but he praised the work of the military and security agencies and said that "the results are very impressive."

1710 GMT — Switzerland urges all parties to avoid 'major regional escalation' after Lebanon pager explosions

Switzerland has called on all parties to exercise restraint to avoid a "major regional escalation," voicing concern over deadly pager explosions in Lebanon.

The country "is deeply concerned following yesterday's explosions in Lebanon. These risk further undermining the country’s and region’s stability and security," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Switzerland calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid a major regional escalation. International law must be respected and civilians protected at all times," the ministry added.

1657 GMT — UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting to discuss pager blasts

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to meet on Friday afternoon to discuss the recent mass explosion of pagers – small communication devices – across Lebanon, with the government in Beirut and Hezbollah blaming Israel.

Slovenia, the UNSC's term president, announced on Wednesday that Algeria's request for an emergency meeting has been accepted. The emergency session is scheduled for Friday at 15:00 local time.

1614 GMT — Israel will be responsible for Lebanon attacks' fallout — Hamas

Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rasheq has said the Israeli government would be responsible for the repercussions of "this continuous attack on Lebanon" after walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south and in Beirut suburbs.

1614 GMT — Lebanese PM assures nation that 2nd wave of wireless device explosions ended

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that the second wave of wireless device explosions has ended, with no new injured being admitted to hospitals, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

1608 GMT — UN chief 'deeply alarmed' over explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon, Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply alarmed over the deadly explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon and Syria, his spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by reports that a large number of communication devices exploded across Lebanon, as well as in Syria, on 17 and 18 September, killing at least eleven people, including children, and injuring thousands," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres urges all concerned actors to exercise "maximum restraint" to avert any further escalation, he stressed.

1602 GMT — Israel denounces 'cynical' UN resolution demanding end to occupation

Israel has denounced the adopted UN resolution that demands the end of the "unlawful" occupation of Palestinian territories as "cynical".

The Israeli foreign ministry also stated that a United Nations General Assembly decision encouraged "terrorism" and harmed the chances for peace.

1556 GMT — Lebanese Health Ministry announces death toll from new wireless device explosions rises to nine

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that the death toll from new wireless device explosions has risen to nine, with over 300 injured.

1556 GMT — UN experts urge states to heed ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation to 'not jeopardize entire edifice of int'l law'

The UN experts urged states to comply with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that described Israel's occupation of Palestine as "unlawful" to "not jeopardise the entire edifice of international law."

Nothing over 50 days have passed since the "landmark" advisory opinion was issued, the experts said in a statement: "States remain paralysed in the face of the seismic shift represented by the Court’s ruling and appear unwilling or unable to take the necessary steps to meet their obligations."

The ICJ opinion, in response to a 2022 request by the UN General Assembly, said Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

It said Israel should cease new settlement activities, and “evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

1522 GMT — UN adopts resolution seeking Israel's withdrawal from Palestine

United Nations member states have formally demanded in a non-binding resolution an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.

The text of the resolution is based on an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."

There were 124 votes in favour, 14 against and a notable 43 abstentions.

1448 GMT — Dozens of rockets reportedly fired from Lebanon towards Israel

At least 25 rockets have been launched from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, with no casualties reported, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

1444 GMT — Exploding devices kill three in east Lebanon: state media

Exploding communication devices have killed three in east Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.

1421 GMT — More blasts heard in Beirut, dozens wounded

More blasts are heard in Lebanon's capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, according to security sources and witnesses

They said communication devices reportedly used by Hezbollah that exploded across Lebanon are hand-held radios, different to pagers that exploded a day earlier.

1412 GMT — UN chief warns of 'serious risk of dramatic escalation' in Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that pager blasts targeting the Lebanese group Hezbollah indicate "a serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon and everything must be done to avoid that escalation."

"Obviously the logic of making all these devices explode is to do it as a pre-emptive strike before a major military operation," he told reporters.

1216 GMT — Blinken calls for restraint after Lebanon pager explosions

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for restraint following pager explosions that killed at least 12 people and injured nearly 2,800 others in Lebanon.

Speaking at a press conference in Egypt, Blinken stressed the need to "avoid taking steps that could further escalate conflict" between Israel and the Hezbollah group.

The top diplomat said the US is still gathering information on what happened in Lebanon.

"It's important to fully understand what happened there," Blinken added.

1202 GMT — Türkiye sounds high alert over 'ongoing genocide' in Gaza, Israeli attacks in West Bank

Türkiye has warned that "the ongoing genocide in Gaza as well as settler violence against Palestinians and Israeli military attacks in the West Bank are alarming."

"The international community must act as soon as possible to stop the Israeli attacks, which threaten the stability of our region and the international order, and to reduce tensions," said a statement by the country's Foreign Ministry.

Stressing that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the other members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza, the statement said the contact group was also received by Jordan’s King Abdullah.

The statement added that efforts to halt "the Israeli genocide" in Gaza, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, promote cease-fire talks, and end the “increasing occupation of the West Bank, provocations against the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem," were discussed during the meetings.

1152 GMT — Finland's president defends decisions to buy Israeli arms, not recognise Palestinian state

Finland's President Alexander Stubb defended his country's decision to buy arms from Israel despite the war in Gaza, saying it had no link to Finland's unwillingness to recognise an independent Palestinian state at the present time.

Finland is acquiring a ground-based, high altitude, missile defence system called David's Sling from Israel.

Helsinki considers the system a high priority for its own defence due to neighbouring Russia's ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine.

Stubb, who took office in March, has defined his and Finland's new foreign policy stance as "values-based realism", which he has said was about "achieving things in the world as it is", instead of "promoting only the world how I want to see it".

1139 GMT — Egypt rejects Israeli presence on its border with Gaza

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said in a press conference with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Egypt will not accept any changes to pre- Oct. 7 rules for security on its border with Gaza and the operation of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side.

1031 GMT — Hezbollah vows to avenge Lebanon pager blasts, toll rises to 12

Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad has said 12 people were killed after paging devices used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday.

"After checking with all the hospitals", the toll was revised to "12 dead including two children", Abiad told a news conference, putting the number of wounded between 2,750 and 2,800.

Some cases in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley "were transferred to Syria", while "other cases will be evacuated to Iran", he added.

1029 GMT — Jordan says Israel pushing Middle East to brink of regional war

Israel is pushing the whole Middle East to the brink of regional conflict by maintaining a dangerous escalation on several fronts, Jordan's foreign minister said.

In remarks after an Islamic and Arab ministerial contact group meeting in Amman to lobby for a Gaza ceasefire, Ayman Safadi said peace would not prevail without a two-state solution.

Safadi has kept the foreign ministry portfolio in a new Jordanian cabinet named on Wednesday.

1003 GMT — Hezbollah's suspicions led Israel to accelerate deadly pager attack: Report

Israel launched the deadly pager attack on Hezbollah earlier than planned in response to intelligence indicating that two members of the Lebanese group had become aware that their devices were compromised, according to a media report.

According to high-level regional intelligence sources, the decision to proceed with the operation early was "forced" by this intelligence lapse, said Al-Monitor online.

1001 GMT — Belgian deputy premier strongly condemns pager attacks in Lebanon, Syria

The Belgian deputy prime minister on Wednesday “strongly condemned” attacks on Hezbollah members in Lebanon and Syria.

Writing on X, Petra de Sutter described it as a "massive terror attack" and a "brutal escalation of violence."

"Silence is not an option. An international investigation is called for. The bloodshed must end," she said.

Belgian member of the EU parliament Marc Botenga also wrote on X, asking: “Why do not our governments condemn as a terrorist attack the act of exploding pagers (utilised by doctors and nurses too) in supermarkets and public spaces, killing a 10-year-old girl, and injuring thousands of people?”

0958 GMT — Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in region extremely dangerous: Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed sorrow over pager explosions in Lebanon, saying Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous.

During his phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Erdogan expressed sorrow over the pager attack and offered prayers for those who lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan also stated that Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous and that efforts to stop Israeli aggression will continue.

0914 GMT — Sisi tells Blinken that Egypt opposes escalation, backs Lebanon following blasts

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Cairo rejects any attempts at escalation in the region and supports Lebanon following the pager blasts, the Egyptian presidency has said.

"The President affirmed Egypt's rejection of attempts to escalate the conflict and expand its scope regionally, pointing out the need for all parties to act responsibly, and reaffirming Egypt's support for Lebanon", the statement added.

0907 GMT — Israel kills 20 more Palestinians as death toll rises to 41,272

At least 20 more Palestinians lost their lives in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last October 7, to 41,272, the Health Ministry in the battered territory said.

A ministry statement added that 54 others were wounded in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 95,551.

The medics sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.

0900 GMT — Israel blows up more Palestinian homes to expand control over Gaza corridors

The Israeli army continued on Wednesday to blow up homes and residential buildings around the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors in war-torn Gaza, according to local sources.

Several buildings were detonated around the Netzarim Corridor in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City and Al-Zahra town south of the city, one source told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also destroyed several residential buildings near the Philadelphi Corridor in Rafah in southern Gaza near the border with Egypt, another local source said.

0806 GMT — Israeli army attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli warplanes carried out overnight raids on several targets of the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army has said.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it attacked a building in the Majdal Selm area, claiming that several Hezbollah members were inside.

The statement added that the Israeli fighter jets hit more buildings of He zbollah in the towns of Odaisseh, Markaba, Blida, Maroun al-Ras, and Chihine.

0637 GMT — Israeli army says 4 soldiers killed in southern Gaza clashes

The Israeli army has announced that four more soldiers were killed in clashes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

In a statement, the army said three of the slain soldiers, including a deputy company commander, were part of the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion. The fourth was a female soldier serving in the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion.

The statement also noted that five soldiers were wounded, with three in critical condition, during the clashes on Tuesday.

0432 GMT —Israeli military says four soldiers killed in southern Gaza

The Israeli military has said four soldiers were killed in combat in southern Gaza.

Three soldiers were severely wounded and two others moderately wounded in the same incident, it said.

0414 GMT — Hezbollah says will continue to support Gaza after pager blasts

Hezbollah has said it "will continue, as in all the past days, its blessed operations to support Gaza", after a deadly wave of exploding pagers the group blamed on Israel.

"This path is ongoing and separate from the difficult reckoning that the criminal enemy must await for its massacre," the group said in a statement issued on Telegram.

0259 GMT —Blinken arrives in Egypt to push Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo early Wednesday on his 10th trip to the Middle East since the start of the war in Gaza nearly a year ago.

In Cairo, Blinken will address ceasefire efforts with Egyptian officials, including leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to the US State Department.

2315 GMT — Israel planted explosives in Hezbollah's Taiwan-made pagers: Reuters

Israel's Mossad planted small explosives inside 5,000 Taiwan-made pagers ordered by Lebanese group Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations, a senior Lebanese security source and another source told Reuters news agency.

The operation was an unprecedented Hezbollah security breach that saw thousands of pagers detonate across Lebanon, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others, including the group's militants and Iran's envoy to Beirut.

The plot appears to have been many months in the making, several sources told Reuters.

The senior Lebanese security source said the group had ordered 5,000 beepers made by Taiwan-based Gold Apollo, which several sources say were brought into the country earlier this year.

The senior Lebanese security source identified a photograph of the model of the pager, an AP924, which like other pagers wirelessly receive and display text messages but cannot make telephone calls.

2300 GMT — Lebanese envoy calls pager explosions 'war crime'

Lebanese Ambassador Hadi Hachem has sharply criticised Israel for its ongoing military actions against his country in the wake of multiple explosions of pager devices that killed at least nine people and wounded hundreds, accusing it of violating international law and escalating regional tensions.

Speaking at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the legal consequences of Israel's activities in occupied Palestinian territories, Hachem stressed that Lebanon's sovereignty has been under attack since October 8, 2023.

"The attacks against southern Lebanon have continued by Israel defying international law and resolutions, including international humanitarian law and the most fundamental humanitarian laws. This Israeli escalation on our territory is being accompanied by a hardening of rhetoric," he said.

Citing the explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon, Hachem described it as an "aggression which rises to a war crime" and warned that it would exacerbate the conflict.

2211 GMT — Mossad rigged pager batteries with explosives before they reached Hezbollah: report

The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad planted explosives in the batteries of pager devices that detonated in Lebanon, killing nine people and wounding hundreds, according to media reports.

The Sky News Arabia channel, citing exclusive sources, said the communication devices had fallen into Israeli hands before reaching the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

"Mossad managed to intercept Hezbollah's communication devices before they were delivered to the group," the sources told the channel.

The sources noted that the spy agency "rigged a quantity of the highly explosive material pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) in the devices' batteries, which were detonated by increasing the batteries' temperature."

2120 GMT — UNGA debates call for end to Israeli occupation in Palestine

UN member states are debating a push by Palestine to formally demand an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.

The text, which has faced fierce criticism from Israel, is based on an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice calling Israel's occupation since 1967 "unlawful."

"Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible," read the opinion requested by the General Assembly.

2050 GMT — WHO chief says Israel tanks fired on Gaza aid convoy

The World Health Organization chief said that Israeli tanks at the weekend had fired on an aid convoy that had been cleared to travel back from war-ravaged northern Gaza.

"Last Saturday, on the way back from a mission to northern Gaza and after a WHO-led convoy got clearance and crossed the coast road checkpoint, the convoy encountered two Israeli tanks," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"Shots were fired from the tanks near the convoy. Luckily, nobody was hurt," he said. "This is unacceptable."

For our live updates from Tuesday, September 17, 2024, click here.