Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the explosion of wireless communication devices, or pagers, in Lebanon during security consultations with senior ministers and intelligence chiefs earlier this week, the Israeli news website Walla has reported.

The website, citing unnamed senior American officials, reported on Tuesday that Israel was behind the explosions in Lebanon, despite the Israeli Prime Minister's Office distancing itself from a now-deleted social media post by Netanyahu's advisor, Topaz Luk, which hinted at Israeli responsibility for the attacks.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese health minister Firass Abiad said the death toll rose to 12m including 2 children. Nearly 3,000 people were also injured, including 200 in critical condition

Pagers, often used by civilians and healthcare workers for communication, are small, battery-powered wireless devices that receive text messages, audio, and visual signals.

According to Walla, the operation "neutralised a significant part of Hezbollah's military command and control system."

Hezbollah confirmed that at least two members were killed and many others wounded in the mass explosion.

Israeli officials said that "they are aware that there is now a high probability of a significant escalation on the northern border" and emphasised that the Israeli army is on "high alert for a large-scale response by Hezbollah."

An unnamed Israeli source told the website that the operation to blow up the pagers was approved at the beginning of the week as part of a series of security consultations held by Netanyahu with senior ministers and heads of the defence establishment and the intelligence community.

Schools suspended

Meanwhile, Lebanon announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions across the country on Wednesday.

"We announce the closure of public and private schools, the Lebanese University, and all private higher education institutions tomorrow, Wednesday, in condemnation of the criminal act committed by the Israeli enemy against citizens," said Abbas Halabi, the country's education minister on Tuesday.

The Lebanese minister also called on the "global conscience to stop the Israeli killing machine, which shows no mercy or distinction, and has committed an unprecedented collective crime against the Lebanese people."

Lebanese media blamed the devices exploded after an Israeli breach of the communication system.

Hezbollah held Israel fully responsible for the wireless explosions and vowed "just retaliation from unexpected quarters" to Tel Aviv.

The Lebanese Health Ministry earlier urged all citizens who own the pager communication devices to immediately dispose of them.

US distances itself

The State Department said that the US is gathering information about the attack while distancing itself from it.

"I can tell you that the US was not involved in it. The US was not aware of this incident in advance. And at this point, we're gathering information," spokesman Matt Miller told reporters.

Spokesman Air Force Major General Pat Ryder said there is "no change to US force posture" in the Middle East.

Ryder said that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Tuesday without giving further information on whether they held a phone call before or after the attack.