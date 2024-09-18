WORLD
US top diplomat visits Egypt to push for Gaza truce and hostage release
US Secretary of State Antonio Blinken is set to meet Egyptian officials in Cairo from September 17 to 19 to push efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of hostages and discuss broader regional security challenges.
US and Egypt aim to reach a ceasefire agreement in Israel's ongoing Gaza war. / Photo: AP
September 18, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo early Wednesday to meet top Egyptian officials to discuss and push efforts for a possible ceasefire in Gaza.

Blinken’s visit is part of US efforts to pile pressure to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas group, the US-funded Al-Hurra TV said.

The channel, however, stated that US officials don't expect a breakthrough during Blinken's talks with Egyptian officials.

The visit marks his 10th trip to the Middle East since Israel launched its deadly war on Gaza on October 7 last year.

According to a State Department statement, Blinken will also co-chair the opening of the US-Egyptian Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during his visit between September 17 and 19.

It added that Blinken "will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security."

The statement, however, didn't reveal if the secretary will visit other countries in the region.

Ceasefire talks

For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on maintaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor area on the Gaza-Egypt border, a position vehemently rejected by Cairo and Hamas.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

More than 41,220 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:AA
