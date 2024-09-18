WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple fatalities as second wave of device explosions hit Lebanon
Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine says "punishment is certainly coming" for Israel.
Multiple fatalities as second wave of device explosions hit Lebanon
People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon. / Photo: Reuters
September 18, 2024

At least 14 people have been killed and more than 450 others injured when communications devices reportedly used by Hezbollah exploded across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

"The wave of enemy explosions that targeted walkie-talkies... killed 14 people and wounded more than 450," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lebanese state media reported that wireless devices exploded in the hands of users in different parts of the country.

Quoting an unnamed security source and a witness, Reuters said the communication devices that exploded were hand-held radios and were different to pagers that exploded on Tuesday.

The Lebanese state media said the devices were Icom radios.

Funeral targeted

At least one of the blasts heard took place near a funeral organised by Hezbollah for those killed the previous day when thousands of pagers used by the group detonated across the country.

The hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months, a security source told Reuters, around same time as pagers.

United Nations Secretary-General chief Antonio Guterres was "deeply alarmed" by the emerging reports of a large number of communication devices' explosions across Lebanon.

"The secretary-general urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Dujarric also urged parties "to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701", referring to the one that ended the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

RelatedIsrael 'fully responsible' for pager explosions: Hezbollah
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us