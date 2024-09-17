WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel 'fully responsible' for pager explosions: Hezbollah
Hezbollah says Israel will certainly receive its "just punishment for this sinful aggression".
Israel 'fully responsible' for pager explosions: Hezbollah
An ambulance arrives to a hospital as more than 2,700 people, including Hezbollah militants and medics, were wounded when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon. / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2024

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has blamed Israel for the simultaneous explosion of pagers used by group militants that killed at least nine people, warning Israel will be punished.

"We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression," the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Israel "will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression", the statement said.

Hundreds of pagers used by Lebanese civilians and Hezbollah militants exploded across Lebanon, killing at least nine people and wounding at least 2,750 others including Iran's ambassador in Beirut.

Among the dead were the son of a Hezbollah lawmaker and the 10-year-old daughter of a member of the group.

RelatedCould pager explosions be an escalation of Israeli attacks on Hezbollah?

The girl was killed when her father's pager exploded as she was standing beside him, her family and a source close to Hezbollah said.

Public Health Minister Firass Abiad said 2,750 people had been injured by exploding pagers — "more than 200 of them critically".

Iranian state television reported that Tehran's ambassador in Beirut Mojtaba Amani suffered "superficial" injuries in one of the explosions.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the blasts, which came just hours after Israel announced it was broadening the aims of the war to include its fight against Hezbollah along its border with Lebanon.

RelatedWhat is a pager, and why are people still using it?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us