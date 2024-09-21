The Istanbul Culture Road Festival, a key event aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s cultural brand, will begin at the Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) from September 28 to October 6.

This festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is one of the 16 cultural celebrations held across Türkiye in 2024, with Istanbul as its 13th stop.

The festival will feature a variety of performances, theatrical productions, and exhibitions by some of the world's most renowned artists, including Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci, Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol and Sebastiao Salgado.

"Journey from Painting to Ceramics "

The festival will offer several exceptional art exhibitions, most notably Pablo Picasso: A Journey from Painting to Ceramics, which will feature 170 of the artist’s original works, including engravings, drawings, posters, lithographs, and photographs.

The exhibit focuses not only on Picasso's depictions of the women in his life but also highlights the artistic contributions of women such as Francoise Gilot and Dora Maar.

"Renaissance Genius"

The festival will include a special exhibition titled Leonardo Da Vinci – Renaissance Genius at the Lale Museum.

The exhibition features more than 100 models of inventions, all inspired by Da Vinci's original drawings, providing an insight into his creative brilliance.

The Icon of Pop Art

Another key exhibition is World of Warhol: The Icon of Pop Art.

Running from September 28 to December 31 at AKM’s Multipurpose Hall, the exhibit will showcase the works of the modern art icon Andy Warhol.

"Earth Dreams: Anatolia"

In the realm of contemporary media art, Turkish artist Refik Anadol will present his cutting-edge installation Earth Dreams: Anatolia, blending AI technology with the rich archaeological heritage of Anatolia.

This unique piece will be on display at the AKM Theater Foyer from September 28 to October 6.

Frida Kahlo’s Diaries

The "Frida Kahlo’s Diaries" exhibition set to take place at Grand Pera, honors the legacy of the iconic artist Frida Kahlo nearly 68 years after her passing.

As a cultural icon, Kahlo’s influence remains strong, and this exhibition, making its debut in Türkiye, delves into her inner world through her personal diaries.

"Genesis"

The world-renowned photographer Sebastiao Salgado will bring his acclaimed project Genesis to Istanbul. This exhibition, showcasing 245 striking black-and-white photographs, will be displayed at the MSGSU Tophane-i Amire from September 28 to December 31.

Salgado, known for his poignant depictions of life in underdeveloped regions, presents a visual tribute to Earth through Genesis.

Performances and Shows

The festival will feature a wide array of performances.

One of the most anticipated is Carmina Burana, performed by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) on September 27-28, with a grand ensemble of 250 artists at the Turk Telekom Opera Hall.

Uzbekistan’s prestigious Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre will perform on October 3.

Classical music enthusiasts can look forward to Richard Wagner's opera The Flying Dutchman, set to be staged from October 6 to 17.

Musical Highlights

The Mariinsky Orchestra will perform on September 29, followed by the Harmony of Anatolia concert on September 30. On October 2, renowned Kazakh cellist Bagjan Oktabr will perform Soul Therapy, while the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra will take the stage on October 4.

The Berlin Deutsche Symphony Orchestra will conclude the musical program with a concert on October 5.

The festival will also host the 6th Istanbul International Folk Music Festival from October 1-3, featuring an opening concert by Iranian vocalist Alireza Ghorbani.

Other highlights include performances by Russian opera singer Ekaterina Shelehova on October 2, and Turkish folk music star Yavuz Bingol on October 3.

Additionally, rising talent Elif Buse Dogan and actor Oktay Kaynarca will come together for a unique performance that blends folk music, conversation, and poetry.