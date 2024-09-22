TÜRKİYE
Gaza contact group 'doing everything to stop Israeli genocide' — Turkish FM
Hakan Fidan attends meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group in New York
The Contact Group has been actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives across various international capitals to find a solution on the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza./ Photo: AA
September 22, 2024

Gaza contact group has been "doing everything to stop Israel's genocide" in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said in a meeting.

Fidan attended the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group on Sunday on the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The contact group has been "doing its best" to raise international awareness of the ongoing attacks on Palestinian civilians, Fidan told the meeting, according to the sources.

"This week, during our meetings and bilateral discussions, we must focus on the knife-edge situation in Palestine and its dangerous consequences," he was quoted as saying.

The Contact Group, formed at the OIC-Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, last November, has been actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives across various international capitals to find a solution on the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

'Mobilize all means to stop this madness'

Fidan emphasised that the contact group has to "mobilize all means at our disposal to stop this madness."

"We must counter the disinformation produced by pro-Israeli media outlets, which use false narratives to deepen the occupation," he added.

Stressing that the international law stands by the contact group, Fidan said thanks to the joint efforts and the resistance of the Palestinians , Palestine has a seat in the General Assembly.

Separately, Fidan said on X that conducting active diplomacy to establish global peace and justice is "one of Türkiye's most fundamental priorities."

"With the understanding of 'A Fairer World is Possible', we appeal to the conscience of the international community and resolutely continue Türkiye’s solution-oriented diplomacy approach for the sake of a more just and prosperous future for humanity.

"We put forward this vision at the OIC and Arab League Gaza Contact Group meeting that we attended today," he added.

The contact group supports Palestinians on "every platform and keep the oppression they suffer on the world's agenda," he stressed.

Israel has continued its deadly onslaught on Gaza since October 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 41,400 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
