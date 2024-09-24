Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have met to discuss Türkiye-Greece relations as well as global issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan told Mitsotakis: "Türkiye and Greece can move forward with confident steps towards the future on the basis of good neighbourliness."

"President Erdogan pointed out that strengthening the dialogue between the two countries and acting in accordance with the wording and spirit of the Athens Declaration will benefit both countries," according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Mitsotakis agreed to hold a High-Level Cooperation Council meeting between the two countries in Türkiye in early 2025.

Athens Declaration

Türkiye and Greece announced the "Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness" during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to the Greek capital in December 2023.

According to the declaration, the two countries stressed that they are committed to fostering friendly relations, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and understanding and seeking resolution to any dispute between them in line with international law.

Against this backdrop, they agreed to engage in continuing constructive and meaningful consultations based on political dialogue, positive agenda and confidence-building measures, and refraining from acts and statements that might undermine the spirit of the declaration.