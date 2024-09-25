United Nations, New York — As they strolled by the knotted gun sculpture at the UN headquarters — symbolising a world of peace and non-violence — diplomats and leaders minced no words in expressing their collective worry that the Middle East is at the cusp of another war.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati told TRT World that Israel's war on Gaza has already entered his country. "It has already spilled over to Lebanon," Mikati said, adding efforts to reach a ceasefire are underway.

"We are worried because if this war escalates, then it does not stop at the borders of the region," Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TRT World on the sidelines of the UNGA. Szijjarto and others who had gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (or UNGA) urged both Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to step back from widening their conflict, warning the world is not ready for another an all-out war.

"And then if this escalates to a regional war, then it will be a global security threat."

Asked about the elusive truce deal to end Israel's war on besieged Gaza, he said: Well, you know, we have four points here, the hostages must be released, the escalation should be avoided, somehow it has to be made sure that the civilian people will be protected, and we have to make sure that such an attack, which has taken place on the seventh of October, will never be repeated again."

Szijjarto was referring to October 7 blitz by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel that the Palestinian group says was orchestrated to break the status quo and put the Palestine question "back on the table." Since then Israel has bombarded the length and breadth of Gaza, killing tens of thousands of people and wounding nearly 100,000 while displacing almost 90 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million people. Israel and its leadership are accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice.

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar told TRT World that a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza must be reached urgently, saying it has the potential to spill over to Lebanon and beyond.

"Slovakia is supporting every activity and initiative… [toward] peace process and also ceasefire process because this war is unacceptable regarding the civilian casualties and also the violation of humanitarian international law, so every initiative meant for peacemaking and process of ceasefire will be supported by us."

Blanar added, "There is some significant awareness that this conflict can spill over [to Lebanon] because the attack of Hezbollah into Israel is a very serious new development and we have to take it into account as well."

France, US holding talks

Lebanese group Hezbollah has been attacking Israeli military and other sites in an action it says is in solidarity with Palestinians and has vowed to continue fighting until Tel Aviv ends its war on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

Israel often strikes Lebanon, was accused of killing dozens and wounding thousands in device blasts, and in recent air strikes killed nearly 550 Lebanese people while displacing tens of thousands.

Israel says it will not stop striking Lebanon until its residents and settlers return to northern Israel, from where they had fled amid clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

Briefing reporters ahead of his speech at the UNGA, the President of Greek Cypriot administration Nikos Christodoulides, said, "There are a lot of deliberations going on, we are trying to avoid further escalation, especially with Lebanon."

He said he has spoken with Israeli leaders and with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, adding there is a diplomatic initiative especially from the United States and France in order to avoid further escalation."

He said discussions are underway in terms of the evacuation from Lebanon.

"Some of these countries have already asked for your help in preparation and we are already seeing some evacuations."

It comes as Israeli military warned of a land invasion of Lebanon and US President Joe Biden declared that "an all-out war is possible, but I think there's also the opportunity — we're still in play to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region."

'Lebanon cannot become a second Gaza'

Potential for next Israel-Lebanon war and its repercussions were also amply highlighted by the European Union foreign policy chief at a G20 foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of UNGA.

"Lebanon cannot become a second Gaza. And Gaza cannot become a second West Bank. And a second West Bank cannot become a third Gaza," Josep Borrell said.

He said Israel has failed to comply with UN resolutions and international court rulings, calling for enforcement of the UN Charter’s principles.

"In the Middle East in particular, it is indispensable to reach a ceasefire to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and stop the escalation of violence in the region."