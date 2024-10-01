WORLD
3 MIN READ
Children of Heaven: Either you are dead or an orphan in Gaza
The data from Israel's war on Gaza highlights the devastating toll of the Israeli military campaign, which has killed more than 11000 children and orphaned at least 25000.
Children of Heaven: Either you are dead or an orphan in Gaza
More than 25,000 children have lost a parent or become orphans. / Photo: AP
October 1, 2024

A combined analysis by Oxfam and Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) has revealed a sharp rise in civilian deaths in Gaza over the past year, surpassing numbers from any other conflict in the last two decades.

According to the report, more than 6,000 women and 11,000 children have been killed by Israeli military actions, setting a grim record for civilian casualties in conflict zones.

These figures eclipse previous records, including the 2,600 women killed in Iraq in 2016 and the 4,700 children killed annually during the early years of the Syrian war.

The data highlights the devastating toll of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has continued without pause. Explosive weapons have hit civilian infrastructure at an average rate of every three hours since the conflict began.

AOAV’s findings point to the widespread destruction of homes, shelters, schools, hospitals, and critical aid distribution centres. This unrelenting assault has left thousands of families grieving and hundreds of thousands displaced, with many so-called "safe zones" becoming targets of military strikes.

Dr. Iain Overton, executive director of AOAV, described the situation as "appalling," condemning the lack of international intervention: “The scale of devastation in Gaza should be a wake-up call. The continued bombardment of homes, schools, and hospitals with such frequency shows a clear disregard for human life and international law."

RelatedHow US fails to talk Israel out of escalating Middle East conflict

Violations of law

The ongoing conflict has sparked widespread condemnation over violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Civilians have been repeatedly displaced, often to areas that were later bombed.

Oxfam’s data suggests the true death toll could be much higher. According to a study published in The Lancet, unidentified victims buried beneath rubble, along with those dying from starvation or the collapse of healthcare services, could push the death toll above 186,000.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate. More than 25,000 children have lost a parent or become orphans, with many also suffering life-altering injuries and disabilities. Women, disproportionately affected, are now leading households amid destruction, while pregnant and breastfeeding mothers struggle to survive amid a failing healthcare system.

Umaiyeh Khammash, the director of Juzoor, an Oxfam partner, emphasised the immense suffering: “The trauma experienced by children—many of whom have lost limbs or are dealing with deep emotional distress—is indescribable.”

Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam’s Middle East and North Africa Director, urged immediate international action: “The international community’s failure to hold Israel accountable, combined with continued arms supplies, has enabled the atrocities we are witnessing.

RelatedNetanyahu's bloody endgame envisions a future without Palestinians
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us