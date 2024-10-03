TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Iraq sign agreement on voluntary return of Iraqi nationals
Agreement aims to address the issue of irregular migration from Iraq to Türkiye.
The agreement marks deepening cooperation following a "historic" bilateral memorandum on security this August. / Photo: AA
October 3, 2024

Ankara and Baghdad have signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the voluntary return of Iraqi citizens in Türkiye and increase cooperation to manage migration safely and sustainably.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Iraq’s Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Faiq Jabro inked the agreement on Wednesday.

"As part of the memorandum of understanding, which aims for a more sustainable and secure approach to migration management, cooperation will be undertaken to effectively prevent irregular migration," the ministry said.

It will allow Iraqi nationals residing in Türkiye to return to their home country voluntarily.

“Within the scope of the memorandum, cooperation will be undertaken to combat irregular migration,” Yerlikaya said on X.

Security and military cooperation

This August, the two countries signed what was deemed to be a "historic" agreement by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on cooperation in security, military and counterterrorism.

The memorandum, the first of its kind in the history of Türkiye and Iraq, marked a significant step in bilateral relations.

The two countries are working to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika, which will facilitate cooperation in the fight against terrorism — especially the PKK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
