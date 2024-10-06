Israel has carried out dozens of massacres against Palestinian families and displaced people in Gaza during the course of the last year, resulting in thousands of casualties, including women and children.

The assaults, executed by the occupying forces with unwavering US support, have caused widespread destruction to infrastructure, leaving entire residential areas uninhabitable.

Here are 11 of the most horrific massacres Israel has committed in Gaza against Palestinian civilians since October 7.

The following list stands out for the number of victims, percentage of women and children among the dead, types of weapons used and the devastation of targeted areas, including mass graves that were left behind.

Al Mawasi Khan Younis Massacre — September 10

Israeli warplanes bombed tents of displaced Palestinians in the al Mawasi area in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing 40 people and injuring 60.

The massacre occurred in an area the military designated as “safe” and had urged displaced residents to move to the location.

Ismail al Thawabta, director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, said dozens of civilians were buried under the rubble.

The attack left deep craters in the ground, with some refugees describing one as a “grave,” where the bodies of victims remained buried.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said the US was “complicit in the crime,” as the assault was carried out with American-made weapons.

Initial investigations revealed that warplanes dropped three US-made MK-84 bombs on a cluster of tents where people were sleeping, creating three deep craters that buried around 20 tents and their occupants, the monitor reported.

Al Tabaeen School Massacre — August 10

Warplanes bombed a prayer area inside the al Tabaeen School in Gaza City during dawn prayers, killing more than 100 Palestinians, including women and children.

The Israeli military claimed it killed 19 fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, publishing a list of names.

Palestinian factions denied the claim, however, with Rami Abdu, chairman of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, pointing out that the list included those killed in previous attacks and civilians opposed to Hamas.

Al Mawasi Khan Younis Massacre — July 13

The strikes killed 90 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured 300 others.

Israeli media claimed the attack was aimed at killing Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing, Qassam Brigades.

Hamas denied the claim, stating no leader was targeted that day. The group condemned Israel for using false claims to justify the massacre.

Nuseirat Refugee Camp Massacre — June 8

Israeli troops targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp with air and artillery strikes, killing 274 Palestinians, including 64 children and 57 women.

The military alleged the strike was to rescue four Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas later announced that three hostages died in the Israeli attack.

Rafah Tent Massacre — May 26

A refugee camp in the al Mawasi area of Rafah was bombed, killing 45 Palestinians, including 23 women and elderly people, and injuring 249 others.

The massacre, later referred to as the “Tent Massacre,” drew condemnation from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The military denied responsibility, with spokesperson Daniel Hagari claiming: “Contrary to reports, no attacks were conducted in the al Mawasi humanitarian zone.”

Hamas accused Israel of deliberately targeting displaced civilians and committing another massacre.

Al Shifa Hospital Massacre - March 18 - April 1

From March 18 - April 1, 2024, Israeli forces laid siege to Gaza City’s al Shifa Medical Complex for two weeks, killing 400 Palestinians.

After Israel withdrew, three mass graves were discovered inside the hospital compound.

The military claimed to have killed 200 “militants” and arrested 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad members during the "operation".

Hamas accused Israel of using the siege to cover up its military failures.

Nabulsi Roundabout Massacre (Flour Massacre) — Feb. 29

Israeli forces opened fire on hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the Nabulsi roundabout to receive aid in southwestern Gaza City, killing 118 people and wounding 760.

The massacre became known as the “Flour Massacre.”

The military admitted its forces fired on the crowd but claimed the group posed a threat to soldiers .

Witnesses denied that claim, stating the crowd was there to receive aid after severe shortages due to Israel’s blockade.

Al Fakhura School Massacre — Nov. 18

Air strikes hit the UN-run Al Fakhura School in northern Gaza, where thousands of displaced Palestinians had sought shelter, killing and wounding more than 200.

Though schools are protected under international humanitarian law, Israel struck the site. Hamas vowed to hold Israel accountable.

Jabalia refugee camp massacre — October 31

Israeli air strikes targeted a densely populated neighbourhood in the Jabalia refugee camp, killing and injuring 1,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Israel admitted to conducting a “large-scale” attack on the camp, claiming it had killed Ibrahim Al Biyari, a Hamas commander, a claim the group denied.

St. Porphyrius Church Massacre — October 20

Israeli forces bombed Gaza’s St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church, killing 20 victims, including 18 Christians who had sought refuge inside.

The army claimed the strike targeted a Hamas command centre in the nearby al Zaytoun area, but Gaza’s Government Media Office reported the church was directly hit, resulting in civilian deaths.

Al Ahli Arab Hospital Massacre - October 17

Israel alleged that Palestinian factions were responsible for the targeting but survivors described it as a “massacre.”

It sparked widespread international condemnation and demands for international protection for Palestinians.

Ongoing brutal offensive with no end in sight

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 41,870 victims, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 97,166 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.