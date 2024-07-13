WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores killed as Israel bombs Al Mawasi 'safe zone' in southern Gaza
At least 90 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 others wounded in an Israeli attack targeting displaced persons' camps in southern Gaza.
Their bodies were taken to the city's al-Aqsa hospital, the medical workers said. / Photo: AA
July 13, 2024

Israeli strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory has killed at least 90 people, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

More than 300 others were wounded in the strike on Al Mawasi camp, the ministry said on Saturday, condemning a "brutal massacre."

It came as the Israeli military pursued attacks in central Gaza with artillery fire and drone strikes, while Palestinian medics said one bombing killed a father and his three daughters.

Palestine Red Crescent medics said the strike on a home in Deir al-Balah city killed Rital al-Raey, five, Mai, eight, Leila, nine and their 40-year-old father Mohammed al-Raey.

Their bodies were taken to the city's al-Aqsa hospital, the medical workers said.

Images showed ambulances arriving at the hospital with wounded. One man carried the apparently lifeless body of a child, whom he placed on the floor beside others.

Strikes

A journalist reported drone strikes at Tal al-Hawa in the southwest of Gaza's main city.

The Civil Defence agency in Gaza said Friday that Israeli forces had withdrawn from Tal al-Hawa and other districts, after days of fighting.

It said at least 60 bodies had been found in Tal al-Hawa and a neighbouring area after the withdrawal.

On Thursday, the agency said 60 bodies had been found in nearby Shujaiya after Israel ended its attacks there.

On Saturday the army said operations were continuing in Gaza City as well as "targeted, intelligence-based" missions in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 38,345 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to data from local health ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
