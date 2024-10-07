WORLD
2 MIN READ
German police clash with pro-Palestine protesters in Berlin
Several demonstrators were detained, including a protester in a wheelchair who was forcibly dragged into a police vehicle.
German police clash with pro-Palestine protesters in Berlin
Clashes erupted, leading to a heavy-handed police response. / Photo: Reuters
October 7, 2024

German police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district as they marked the one-year anniversary of the Israel's war on Gaza.

Demonstrators gathered at Kottbusser Tor Square holding banners with slogans such as "Stop Arming Israel," "End the Genocide" and "Freedom for Gaza."

They also condemned police violence during pro-Palestine rallies over the past year.

Police halted the march near Kottbusser Damm and the Lenau Street intersection, preventing protesters from advancing to Herrmann Square.

Clashes erupted, leading to a heavy-handed police response.

Several demonstrators were detained, including a disabled protester in a wheelchair who was forcibly dragged into a police vehicle.

Year-long conflict

Israel, defying a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last October 7.

More than 41,870 people have since been killed, most of them women and children, and over 96,900 others injured, according to local Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
