BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
China imposes provisional tariffs on EU brandy imports
The tariffs, ranging from 30.6% to 39%, come in response to allegations of dumping that China claims threaten its domestic brandy industry.
China imposes provisional tariffs on EU brandy imports
China launched an investigation this year into EU brandy, months after the bloc undertook a probe into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies. / Photo: AP 
October 8, 2024

China said it would impose provisional tariffs on brandy imported from the European Union, marking the latest salvo in an escalating trade row between Beijing and Brussels.

The two are major economic partners but have butted heads in recent months over Beijing's generous subsidies for its domestic industries.

Brussels argues that the support undermines the principle of free competition and helped drive down the prices of Chinese exports, undercutting European competitors.

Beijing has denied the claims and accuses Brussels of protectionism.

China launched an investigation this year into EU brandy, months after the bloc undertook a probe into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies.

Beijing said in August it would not impose provisional tariffs on brandy makers, even though it had found evidence of dumping, but did not rule out subsequent measures.

From Friday, operators will have to pay a "corresponding guarantee" to Chinese customs when importing EU brandy into the country, the commerce ministry in Beijing said.

It said the amount would be based on calculations involving prices approved by customs, as well as import taxes.

The investigation had "preliminarily determined that imports of certain brandy originating from the European Union were being dumped, threatening substantial damage to the domestic brandy industry", the ministry said.

It said the probe also established "a causal relationship between the dumping and the threat of substantial damage".

The ministry released a list detailing the rates each company would expect to pay, ranging from 30.6 percent for cognac house Martell to 39 percent for Jas Hennessy and 38.1 percent for Remy Martin.

Shares in French spirits giants Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard fell sharply in Paris on Tuesday following the news.

Trading blows

The European Union said on Tuesday that it would seek to challenge the new measures announced by Beijing.

"The European Commission will challenge, at the (World Trade Organization), the announced imposition of provisional antidumping measures by China on imports of brandy from the EU," the commission's trade spokesperson Olof Gill said in a statement.

"We believe that these measures are unfounded, and we are determined to defend EU industry against th e abuse of trade defence instruments," Gill added.

France's cognac makers pleaded Tuesday for an end to an escalating EU-China trade spat, warning that the latest measures threaten the sector.

"We appeal to our government to finally initiate the necessary steps to put an end to this escalation, of which we are the hostages," the National Interprofessional Bureau of Cognac (BNIC) said in a statement co-signed by other spirits makers and exporters.

The BNIC said it had not yet received details of the new rules but the announcement sent an "additional signal" that China intended to implement further taxes.

"We will already have to pay money" for the guarantee given that the biggest cognac exporters already have their own import subsidiaries in China, said Raphael Delpech, director general of the BNIC.

RelatedEU-China tariff war escalates, pushing global economy toward uncertainty
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us