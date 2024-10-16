WORLD
UN expert accuses Israel of using 'humanitarian camouflage' in Gaza
It is "crucial" to understand and recognise Israel's tactics early on to preempt and address it, Francesca Albanese states.
The Israeli attacks killed at least 55 more Palestinians in Gaza, bringing the death toll since last year to 42,344, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. / Photo: AA
October 16, 2024

The UN's special rapporteur on Palestine stated that Israel's use of "humanitarian camouflage" is a "deliberate doctrine."

"The recent assault on Gaza has revealed that 'Humanitarian Camouflage'—using mainly IHL (international humanitarian law) jargon to justify the commission of crimes—is a deliberate doctrine," Francesca Albanese said on X on Wednesday.

Albanese noted that it is "crucial" to understand and recognise its tactics early on to preempt and address it.

"May this be the last series of atrocities—genocide— justified under the guise of 'counter-terrorism,' 'counter-insurgency,' or 'self-defence'," she said.

Endless onslaught

The Israeli attacks killed at least 55 more Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, bringing the death toll since last year to 42,344, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
