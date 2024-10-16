TÜRKİYE
PKK/YPG rocket attack injures students and teachers in Syria's Jarablus
A rocket attack by PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria's Manbij district targeted a primary school in Mahsenli village, injuring four students and two teachers.
The YPG/PKK frequently carries out terrorist attacks in areas such as Bab, Azaz, Jarablus, and Afrin. / Photo: AA
October 16, 2024

The PKK/YPG terrorist group, which is occupying Syria's Manbij district, launched a rocket attack on a primary school in Mahsenli village, located in the opposition-controlled Jarablus district, injuring four students and two teachers.

The village, cleared of terrorism in Türkiye's Operation Euphrates Shield, was the target of this attack, according to local sources.

The injured were transferred to hospitals, while Syrian National Army (SMO) units retaliated by targeting PKK/YPG positions in Manbij.

The YPG/PKK frequently carries out terrorist attacks in areas such as Bab, Azaz, Jarablus, and Afrin.

Turkish forces 'neutralise' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralised" five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the country's National Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone in northern Syria, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
