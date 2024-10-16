WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNRWA warns of 'real risk of famine' in Gaza amid Israel's genocidal war
The UN chief for Palestinian refugees said that Gaza’s population is at severe risk of famine as winter approaches and aid supplies dwindle.
UNRWA warns of 'real risk of famine' in Gaza amid Israel's genocidal war
UN calls for immediate aid to Gaza to prevent widespread famine risk. / Photo: AA
October 16, 2024

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has warned of the risk of famine in Gaza, a day after the United States said Israel had been warned to improve aid deliveries to the besieged Palestinian territory.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday that "there is a real risk today... that we enter a situation where famine or acute malnutrition is unfortunately again a likelihood," pointing to the upcoming winter and the weakened immune systems of Gaza's population.

Vast areas of Gaza have been devastated by Israel's war on the enclave after the October 7 blitz last year by Hamas-led Palestinian resistance fighters.

Israel has been intensifying strikes in the north of the blockaded territory, where the UN has warned hundreds of thousands of people are trapped.

Lazzarini painted a dire picture of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying it had "become a kind of wasteland, which I would say is almost unliveable".

RelatedUN expert accuses Israel of using 'humanitarian camouflage' in Gaza

'Huge drop' in aid trucks

In relation to aid deliveries to Gaza UNRWA chief said that "over the last two to three weeks there was no convoy entering into the north except yesterday".

"We have a huge drop of convoys in the south with only an average of fifty to sixty for two million people, while we estimate the number needed much, much higher," Lazzarini said.

However, he stressed that with appropriate action a hunger crisis in Gaza "can be avoided" if convoys and food are allowed to enter.

"We have shown that we can have a polio campaign, so why can we not bring food?" he asked.

RelatedA textbook genocide wiped out over 900 Gaza families. Others were destroyed

Israel's war in the Middle East

UNRWA provides education, health and aid to millions in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

It has long had tense relations with Israel but ties have deteriorated sharply since the start of the war on Gaza.

Tel Aviv launched the Gaza war after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 taken hostage in Gaza, by Israeli tallies.

More than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's indiscriminate bombardment and invasion, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Israeli leaders in January accused UNRWA staff of collaborating with Hamas in Gaza, leading some donors to suspend funding, although many of those decisions have since been reversed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us