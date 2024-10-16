The European Union's health body has called on its members to provide medical support to Lebanon after Beirut requested equipment and medications following the Israeli ground invasion of the country’s south.

In a letter obtained by Euronews and published on Wednesday, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic emphasized the need for medical aid, citing "the continued hostilities, which have put a severe strain on medical services in Lebanon."

The letter also noted that Lebanon has officially requested assistance from the European Commission, highlighting the urgent need for essential medical supplies.

The letter stressed that Lebanon's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the increasing number of casualties, many of whom require specialised medical treatment that is no longer functional due to the destruction caused by Israeli strikes.

The EU commissioners called on members to "act swiftly and in a coordinated manner," urging authorities "to urgently offer further medical aid to Lebanon."

Lebanon's request is being processed through the agreement made between 10 partners and the EU in 2001, the Civil Protection Mechanism, which aims to improve disaster prevention and response.

Lebanon is not a member of the mechanism. However, any non-member state or international organisation can seek emergency assistance from the bloc or the 10 other partners.