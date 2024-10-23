In a significant diplomatic engagement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, during the 16th BRICS Summit.

The meeting on Wednesday covered a wide array of pressing international and bilateral issues, reflecting the evolving dynamics between Türkiye and Russia, according to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.

Bilateral relations and regional conflicts discussed

The leaders focused on several critical topics, including Türkiye-Russia relations, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Israel’s expanding military actions in the region, and other key regional and global issues.

President Erdogan emphasised that relations between Türkiye and Russia have been steadily strengthening and conveyed Türkiye’s commitment to continue enhancing cooperation across various sectors, said the Communications Directorate.

The meeting underscored the significance of maintaining robust ties between the two nations, especially amid increasing geopolitical challenges.

Erdogan condemns Israel’s actions

During the discussions, President Erdogan voiced strong criticism of Israel's recent aggression in the Middle East.

He highlighted that Israel’s aggressive policies in Palestine, now extending to Lebanon, pose a significant threat to regional and global security.

The Turkish president described Israel's efforts to displace Palestinians from their ancestral lands as a severe violation of human rights and international norms.

He called for a united front against Israel’s actions, urging BRICS countries to take a firm stance in support of Palestine’s legitimate struggle.

Erdogan argued that the continued unconditional supply of weapons and ammunition to Israel only fuels further aggression and undermines peace efforts.

Strategic cooperation on Syria

Syria was another focal point of the talks, with Erdogan emphasising the importance of close cooperation between Türkiye and Russia on the issue.

He stressed that their alignment on Syria is beneficial to all involved parties and reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to combating all forms of terrorism, particularly the PKK/YPG, which Ankara views as a significant security threat.

Erdogan also underscored the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and highlighted the necessity of a joint stance against any actions that could undermine the country’s sovereignty.

Strengthening a complex alliance

The meeting between Erdogan and Putin reflects the complex but strategically significant relationship between Türkiye and Russia.

Despite tensions on several fronts, the leaders underscored their commitment to maintaining and deepening their cooperation, recognising its benefits not just for their own countries, but for regional stability as a whole.

The talks come at a critical time, with the Ukraine-Russia war continuing, the Middle East becoming increasingly unstable, and global powers navigating a shifting geopolitical landscape.

As Türkiye and Russia engage in close diplomatic dialogues, their relationship remains a pivotal factor in the balance of regional and global power.

Ankara terror attack

Both leaders also condemned the terror attack on facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara.

President Erdogan said, "The terrorist attack against TAI, one of the locomotive organizations of the Turkish defence industry, is a despicable attack targeting the survival of our country, the peace of our nation, and our defence initiatives that are the symbol of our ideal of ‘Fully Independent Türkiye’".

Speaking in person, Russian President Putin offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan over a terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara that has taken the lives of four people.

"Dear Mr. President, dear colleagues, we are very glad to welcome you to Kazan. But before we start work, I would like to express my condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. Media reports are coming in about the terrorist attack in Türkiye,” Putin said.

The Russian president added that he condemns any manifestations of terrorism.