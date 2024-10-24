WORLD
Mozambique's Frelimo party extends five-decade rule in disputed election
Mozambique's new president Daniel Chapo wins over 70 percent of votes, while the opposition cries foul and prepares to protest the election results.
Mozambique opposition calls for protests over alleged election rigging. / Photo: Reuters
October 24, 2024

Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo has retained power in this month's presidential election, extending its five-decade rule in the Southern African state as the opposition cried fraud.

Frelimo's Daniel Chapo, 47, will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become Mozambique's fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975.

Nyusi is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms.

Chapo won over 70 percent of the votes, the electoral commission said on Thursday.

Venancio Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, came second with 20 percent of votes, displacing former rebel movement Renamo, which had been the official opposition party but whose candidate came third this time around.

Contested results

Observers have said the October 9 election was not free and fair.

A European Union mission reported irregularities during counting and alteration of results at the local and district level, problems which have marred most polls since Frelimo first allowed multi-party elections in 1994.

The electoral commission has declined to comment on allegations of vote rigging.

Mondlane, who claims he is the true winner, has already called for nationwide protests on Thursday and Friday.

Chapo, a lawyer, is seen as a business-friendly choice who analysts say is likely to maintain the status quo regarding a fight against insurgents in the north and partnerships with companies including Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies which are trying to get major gas projects off the ground.

The country of nearly 35 million is struggling with a large debt burden and worsening climate shocks including drought and cyclones.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
