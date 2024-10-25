For the first time in 36 years, The Washington Post has decided not to endorse a presidential candidate, sparking debate and dismay among its staff.

Publisher William Lewis announced the decision on Friday, leaving many in the newsroom stunned by the timing — just 11 days before a closely contested election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Traditionally, endorsements by major newspapers are seen as moments of moral clarity, but this year, the Post has chosen silence.

This unexpected shift comes days after another endorsement saga unfolded at the Los Angeles Times.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of the paper, blocked an endorsement of Harris, prompting the abrupt resignation of editorials editor Mariel Garza.

Meanwhile insiders at the Post say a Harris endorsement had already been drafted but was shelved by Jeff Bezos, the paper's owner.

'Genocide is the line in the sand'

"This was a Washington Post decision," said chief communications officer Kathy Baird, declining to provide further details beyond the official statement. The move has left many on the editorial board, which operates independently from the newsroom, puzzled.

Martin Baron, the Post’s former executive editor who steered the paper through Trump’s presidency, was scathing in his criticism. "This is cowardice, a moment of darkness that will leave democracy as a casualty," Baron wrote in a text message.

The Post started endorsing presidential candidates in 1976, backing Democrat Jimmy Carter. Since then, it's taken a stand in nearly every race, with one exception in 1988, when it sat out the contest between George HW Bush and Michael Dukakis. Over the years, the paper's endorsements have consistently lined up behind Democratic candidates.

In an op-ed explaining the decision, Lewis described it as a return to the Post’s roots, reminding readers that the paper did not endorse presidential candidates until 1976.

"We recognise that some will see this as tacit support for one candidate or a condemnation of another. But this decision aligns with what the Post stands for: a belief in the importance of character, courage, and respect for the rule of law," he wrote. Lewis framed the move as empowering readers to think independently, rather than following the paper’s lead.

Over at the Los Angeles Times, tensions are similarly high.

Soon-Shiong’s daughter, Nika, hinted on social media that the blocked endorsement of Harris was tied to the administration's support for Israel's war on Gaza.

"This is not a vote for Trump," she wrote. "It’s a refusal to endorse a candidate overseeing a war on children. For me, genocide is the line in the sand."