Paramilitary attack claims lives in conflict-ridden Sudan
Sources say thirteen people were killed when Rapid Support Forces opened fire on civilians in Al Jazirah state.
Sudan's Al Jazirah state has become a key battleground following the defection of RSF commander Abu Aqla Kaykal. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 3, 2024

At least 13 people have been shot dead in an attack blamed on Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the south of Khartoum, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Thirteen people were killed as a result of the Rapid Support Forces opening fire on civilians in the town of Al Hilaliya in eastern Al Jazirah state," about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north of the state capital Wad Madani, the medical source told AFP following the attack on Sunday.

Türkiye expressed deep concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan following the fresh attack against civilians, which is "in violation of humanitarian law."

"We believe that a ceasefire must be established without further delay to restore peace and stability," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement, also calling for the safe return of displaced persons to their homes and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

"We strongly support Sudan's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity. Türkiye will continue to provide humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," it added.

Mirroring crimes documented in Darfur

Sudan's Al Jazirah state has become a key battleground following the defection of RSF commander Abu Aqla Kaykal. In the first high-ranking defection from the RSF, he recently joined the Sudanese army along with what the military described as "a large number" of his troops.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the RSF launched major attacks across eastern parts of Al Jazirah state between October 20 and 25.

The paramilitaries allegedly committed mass killings, sexual assaults, extensive looting of markets and homes and widespread farm burnings, Nkweta-Salami said.

The UN official described these "atrocious crimes" as mirroring those documented in Darfur last year, where the RSF was accused of human rights abuses such as "rape, targeted attacks, sexual violence and mass killings".

The conflict in Sudan erupted in mid-April 2023 between the regular army led by the country's de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the RSF led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing more than 11 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
