Sunday, November 10, 2024

1930 GMT — Israeli army chief of staff Herzi Halevi has approved the expansion of the ground invasionin southern Lebanon, state broadcaster KAN has reported.

The Israeli army began "limited, localised, and targeted" ground raids into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1, days after launching heavy air strikes against what it claimed to be Hezbollah targets.

The air offensive was an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.

More updates 👇

1744 GMT — Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

Israeli authorities have urged Israeli fans to skip Thursday's France-Israel football game in Paris after violence in Amsterdam following a match between an Israeli team and a local one.

The National Security Council called on Israelis to "avoid attending sports games/cultural events involving Israelis, with an emphasis on the upcoming match of the Israeli national team in Paris", a statement said.

1728 GMT — 19 injured Palestinians moved from north to Gaza City

The al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza has said 19 injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals in Gaza City.

The wounded were moved in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the hospital administration said in a statement.

The Israeli army has continued its siege of northern Gaza since October 5 this year, claiming it is to "prevent Hamas from regrouping".

1709 GMT — Israeli strike near Damascus kills seven: war monitor

An Israeli strike on an apartment killed seven people, a war monitor has said.

"An Israeli strike killed seven people and wounded 14, including women and children, in the Sayyida Zeinab area," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

Syria's official news agency reported an "Israeli aggression targeting a residential building in the Sayyida Zeinab" area.

1612 GMT — Death toll in Lebanon from Israel's brutal war rises to 3,186

Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,186 people and wounded 14,078 in Lebanon since October 2023, with 53 fatalities reported on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry has said in a statement.

1515 GMT — Israel Defence Minister Katz claims Israel has defeated Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has claimed that Israel has defeated Hezbollah and that the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah was the crowning achievement.

1430 GMT — Israel strikes residential building near Damascus: local media

An Israeli strike targeted a residential building in the Sayeda Zainab district south of Damascus, the Syrian official news agency has said.

The attack resulted in number of deaths and injuries, the agency added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

1417 GMT — Israel kills 23 people, including 7 children in north of Beirut

Lebanon's health ministry has said an Israeli strike killed 23 people, including seven children, in the village of Almat north of the capital Beirut.

AFPTV footage showed rescuers rummaging with their bare hands through the wreckage of a house that had been completely razed, pulling out bodies wrapped in blankets while an excavator moved the rubble.

"The Israeli enemy strike on Almat in the Jbeil district killed 23 people including seven children, in an updated but not final toll," the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.

1406 GMT — Hamas calls for urgent action to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for urgent action from Arab and Islamic countries to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The call came shortly after at least 36 civilians, including 15 children, were killed in an Israeli strike on an inhabited home in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Israel’s ongoing “massacres, war of extermination, starvation, and widespread violations of all values, laws, and norms require an urgent stance from Arab and Islamic leaders…to assume their responsibilities to stop these crimes,” Hamas said in a statement.

1401 GMT — Israeli President Herzog to meet with Biden at White House on Tuesday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the crises in Gaza and Lebanon, according to a statement from the Israeli president's office.

1351 GMT — Netanyahu says has spoken with Trump three times in past few days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump three times in the past few days aimed at tightening the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.

"These were good and very important conversations," Netanyahu said in a statement. "We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its components, and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the field of peace and its expansion, and in other fields."

1337 GMT — Threeinjured in Hezbollah rocket attack in northern Israel

Three people were injured when a rocket fired from Lebanon hit Nahariya in northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

A military statement said that around 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Shomera in northern Israel on Sunday.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

1135 GMT — Israel kills at least 27 people in fresh strikes on Lebanon

At least 27 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in eastern and southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said an Israeli strike in the eastern town of Aalamat in Jbeil district killed 20 people, including three children.

It added that six more were wounded in the attack, while rescue efforts were still ongoing to search for survivors.

According to the ministry, three people were also killed and two others wounded when Israeli warplanes conducted an air strike in Mashghara town in eastern Lebanon.

One more person was killed and four people were wounded in another strike in Sohmor in western Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon, the ministry said.

Three paramedics also lost their lives in an Israeli air strike on a healthcare centre in the town of Aadloun in southern Lebanon, it added.

1056 GMT — US freezes delivery of bulldozers to Israel over Gaza home demolitions

The US has frozen the delivery of 130 bulldozers to Israel amid home demolitions in Gaza, Israeli media said.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Israeli security sources, said the US recently froze the deal due to the use of these bulldozers to demolish homes in Gaza, which has sparked widespread criticism in the US.

The Israeli newspaper reported that freezing the bulldozer shipment has delayed Israel's plans to establish a buffer zone between Gaza and the Negev, which would involve flattening hundreds of Palestinian buildings and farmlands along the Gaza border.

According to the daily, Washington has also frozen the delivery of hundreds of heavy bombs to the Israeli army, which had purchased approximately 1,300 bombs from Boeing.

Related US ignored evidence of Israeli arms misuse and rushed more weapons — report

1052 GMT — Three paramedics killed in Israeli air strike on Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Ministry has said that three paramedics have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Sidon district in South Governorate.

1035 GMT — Overall death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza surpasses 43,600

At least 51 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,603, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 102,929 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 51 people and injured 164 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1022 GMT — Israeli air strike kills 20 in Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Ministry has said that 20 people have been killed as Israeli forces continue their offensive in the country's north.

0831 GMT — Over 18,000 Lebanese citizens enter Iraq amid Israeli onslaught

More than 18,000 Lebanese citizens have entered Iraq since the start of Israeli air strikes on Lebanon in late September, Iraqi authorities said.

“Efforts are underway to receive Iraq’s guests from Lebanese citizens in batches,” Alaa al-Din al-Qaisi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Border Ports Authority, said in statements carried by the official news agency INA.

He said the influx follows orders from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to allow visa-free entry for Lebanese citizens.

The spokesman said over 18,000 Lebanese nationals have arrived in Iraq since September 27.

0544 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 30, including 13 children in northern Gaza

Gaza's civil defence agency said 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in the north of the Palestinian territory.

The first strike early Sunday hit a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza, killing "at least 25" people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, the civil defence said.

Another strike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath.

"A number of civilians are still under the rubble," the agency added.

0350 GMT — US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says

The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Amran governorate and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, reported.

Houthi media and residents said about nine raids had targeted the Sanaa, its suburbs and Amran governorate.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November last year, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas.

2131 GMT — Hezbollah downs Israeli drone, strikes northern Israel military bases, settlements

Hezbollah announced that it launched rockets at military bases and settlements in northern Israel, some of which were targeted multiple times.

The Lebanese group also said it hit five gatherings of Israeli soldiers, artillery positions in northern Israel and downed an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon, bringing the number of attacks Saturday to 23 by (1730GMT).

Additionally, Hezbollah reported that it downed an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the town of Deir Siriane using a surface-to-air missile.

2100 GMT — Israel kills 12 paramedics, civil defence volunteers in Lebanon

Israel has killed 12 paramedics and civil defence volunteers and wounded three others in its strikes on several towns in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said warplanes targeted the town of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain in the Tyre district, killing six members of the Islamic Scouts — volunteers in emergency medical and civil defense operations — and a paramedic from the Islamic Health Association — a charity organisation.

Strikes on Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain also killed a civilian and wounded 12 others.

The ministry also reported that an air strike on the town of Ain Baal in Tyre wounded three members of the Islamic Scouts.

Five members of the Islamic Scouts were killed in an air strike on the town of Hanouiyeh in Tyre, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

2003 GMT — Israel kills three Palestinians shortly after their release in northern Gaza

The Israeli army shot and killed three Palestinian detainees shortly after their release in the Al Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza, witnesses and sources said.

Their bodies were brought to the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

For our live updates from Saturday, November 9, 2024, click here.