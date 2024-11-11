WORLD
3 MIN READ
Paris bans Palestinian flags at France-Israel football match
French authorities are also implementing heavy security measures, with 4,000 police deployed and strict entry checks imposed.
Netherlands' police officers stand by as people gather during a small pro-Palestinian demonstration on Dam Square in Amsterdam. / Photo: AFP
November 11, 2024

Following last week’s unrest at a Netherlands match, French authorities have banned spectators from bringing the Palestinian flag to a France-Israel football match this Thursday in a Parisian suburb.

"Only French and Israeli flags and messages supporting the teams will be allowed. Stadiums are no place for political messages – it’s the law," Paris prefect Laurent Nunez told French media on Monday.

Security personnel at Stade de France will subject fans to security searches and ID checks twice around the stadium in Saint-Denis, a northern Parisian suburb. Anyone who refuses the checks will not be admitted.

Plainclothes police will patrol the stadium during the match, and officials will leave the stands close to the field empty. A special police team, RAID, will provide security for the Israeli football players.

Israeli authorities have advised their citizens not to attend the match.

According to local media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron himself plans to attend the match, which takes place amid Israel’s continuing offensive on Gaza, in which Israel has killed over 43,000 people and injured nearly 103,000 others, most of them women and children.

Emergency measures

Accreditation will also be required to enter the security area around the stadium on match day.

Supporters have been asked not to bring bags or bottles to the stadium, and nearby shops will close in the afternoon, ahead of the match.

A total of 4,000 police and gendarmerie will be on duty in the capital and Saint-Denis, as well as 1,400 employees at the stadium on match day.

Last Thursday, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans caused a commotion by attacking Palestinian supporters and provoking them before and during a UEFA Europa League game against Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

A total of 63 people were detained in connection with unrest before and after the match in Amsterdam.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
