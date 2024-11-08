A wave of violence erupted late Thursday in Amsterdam when supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv allegedly stormed through the city, tearing down Palestinian flags on private property and chanting incendiary slogans, according to reports.

The incidents, which took place before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax, have sparked widespread outrage, with reports of Israeli fans clashing with bystanders, vandalising property, and setting a Palestinian flag alight.

Videos shared widely on social media depict Maccabi fans not only vandalising private property but also attacking a local taxi driver and even confronting law enforcement officials.

"Many videos going around of Israeli soccer goons vandalising property in Amsterdam, attacking cops and bystanders, and ripping down Palestinian flags," Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone News, said on Friday.

"Now this fascist infestation is playing the victim and waiting for airlifts back to the colonies."

Leyla Hamed, a football journalist, also corroborated late Thursday Blumenthal's account, saying: "Hooligans from the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv marched through the streets of Amsterdam… They stole Palestinian flags from homes and even set a Palestinian flag on fire."

After a wave of violence by Maccabi fans, Israeli officials labeled the incidents as "violence against Israeli citizens".

Tensions rise

In a post on X, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned what he described as a "very violent incident against Israeli citizens in Amsterdam", announcing immediate dispatch of rescue planes to assist Israeli citizens in the city.

Netanyahu asked for swift action from the Dutch government, urging authorities to "take vigorous and swift action against the rioters" and protect Israeli citizens.

Amsterdam-based daily newspaper, Het Parool reported that multiple arrests were made following the skirmishes in Dam Square, though the identities of those detained have not been disclosed.

Several central areas were also designated as "risk zones", allowing police to conduct stop-and-search operations, according to Dutch News.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam police confirmed that they had boosted their presence in the city center due to "tensions" in several areas, and intervened in multiple incidents, including a potential confrontation between taxi drivers and visitors.

Authorities noted that a Palestinian flag was torn down by unknown perpetrators on Wednesday night, and they prepared for a planned protest near the stadium on Thursday before the match.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said at least 10 Israeli citizens were injured, advising others in Amsterdam to stay in their hotels.

Amsterdam police said Friday that five people were hospitalised and 62 arrested, though details about those detained remain unspecified.