President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

The cabinet consists of 25 members, in addition to Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Here's a look at who he's selected so far:

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary

Trump has announced that campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt will serve as his White House press secretary.

Leavitt, 27, "is smart, tough and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People," Trump said in a statement.

The challenge for Leavitt will be to impart reliable information and gain credibility with reporters — while maintaining strong loyalty to Trump.

Leavitt will be the youngest person to ever hold the title of White House press secretary. Ron Ziegler was the previous youngest press secretary at age 29 when President Richard Nixon gave him the position in 1969.

A New Hampshire native, Leavitt was an assistant press secretary during the latter part of Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021. Leavitt will replace outgoing President Joe Biden's White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Trump named Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, making the former sharp critic the new administration's choice as its top diplomat.

Rubio, 53, is a noted hawk on China, Cuba and Iran, and was a finalist to be Trump's running mate on the Republican ticket last summer. Rubio is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries," Trump said of Rubio in a statement.

Matt Gaetz, attorney general

Trump has nominated Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to serve as his attorney general, naming a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.

In selecting Gaetz, 42, Trump passed over some of the more established lawyers whose names had been mentioned as being contenders for the job.

"Matt will end Weaponised Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and Restore Americans' badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump said in a statement.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

Former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard has been tapped by Trump to be director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, 43, was a Democratic House member and unsuccessfully sought the party's 2020 presidential nomination before leaving the party in 2022. She endorsed Trump in August and campaigned often with him this fall.

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community," Trump said in a statement.

Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff

Scavino, whom Trump's transition referred to in a statement as one of "Trump's longest-serving and most trusted aides," was a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 campaign, as well as his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

He will be deputy chief of staff and assistant to the president.

James Blair, deputy chief of staff

Blair was political director for Trump's 2024 campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

He will be deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs and assistant to the president.

Taylor Budowich, deputy chief

Budowich is a veteran Trump campaign aide who launched and directed Make America Great Again, Inc., a super PAC that supported Trump's 2024 campaign. He will be deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel and assistant to the president.

Budowich also had served as a spokesman for Trump after his presidency.

Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security

Trump picked a well-known conservative who faced sharp criticism for telling a story in her memoir about shooting a rambunctious dog to lead an agency crucial to the president-elect's immigration agenda.

Noem used her two terms to lead a tiny state to vault to a prominent position in Republican politics.

She takes over a department with a sprawling mission. In addition to key immigration agencies, the Department of Homeland Security oversees natural disaster response, the US Secret Service and Transportation Security Administration agents who work at airports.

Mike Huckabee, US Ambassador to Israel

Trump has announced he had nominated Mike Huckabee as US ambassador to Israel under his incoming administration, putting a stalwart supporter of that country's government in a key role.

"Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday, referring to the Christian pastor-turned-politician.

"He loves Israel, and likewise the people of Israel love him."

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar quickly offered his congratulations to Huckabee, who has in the past said there was "no such thing as an occupation" when it came to Palestinian territories.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen the bond between our peoples," Minister Saar posted to Huckabee on X. "As a longstanding friend of Israel and our eternal capital, Jerusalem — I hope you will feel very much at home."

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, Department of Government Efficiency

Trump announced the creation of a new advisory group, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will be led by tech billionaire Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The two "will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said Tuesday in a statement.

William McGinley, White House Counsel

Trump said he had picked William McGinley to serve as his White House Counsel.

"Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponisation of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

McGinley had served in Trump's first presidential term as White House cabinet secretary.

John Ratcliffe, Director of CIA

Trump said he had picked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

"He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump said in a statement.

Ratcliffe, a close ally of Trump, served as director of national intelligence at the end of his first term.

Steven Witkoff, US special envoy to Middle East

Trump said on Tuesday he had picked real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff to be his special envoy to the Middle East.

Mike Waltz, National Security Adviser

Trump confirmed that he selected Mike Waltz, a lawmaker for the US state of Florida, as his National Security Adviser.

"I am honoured to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor," Trump said in a statement.

"Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!" he said.

Waltz, 50, is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress. He previously served in the White House and at the Pentagon.

Susie Wiles, chief of staff

Wiles, 67, was a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and its de facto manager.

Wiles has a background in Florida politics. She helped Ron DeSantis win his first race for Florida governor. Six years later, she was key to Trump's defeat of him in the 2024 Republican primary.

Wiles' hire was Trump's first major decision as president-elect and one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration, considering her close relationship with the president-elect. Wiles is said to have earned Trump's trust in part by guiding what was the most disciplined of Trump's three presidential campaigns.

Wiles was able to help keep Trump on track as few others have, not by criticising his impulses, but by winning his respect by demonstrating his success after taking her advice.

Tom Homan, 'border czar'

Homan, 62, has been tasked with Trump's top priority of carrying out the largest deportation operation in the nation's history.

Homan, who served under Trump in his first administration leading US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was widely expected to be offered a position related to the border, an issue Trump made central to his campaign.

Though Homan has insisted such a massive undertaking would be humane, he has long been a loyal supporter of Trump's policy proposals, suggesting at a July conference in Washington that he would be willing to "run the biggest deportation operation this country's ever seen."

Elise Stefanik, United Nations ambassador

Stefanik is a representative from New York and one of Trump's staunchest defenders going back to his first impeachment.

Elected to the House in 2014, Stefanik was selected by her GOP House colleagues as House Republican Conference chair in 2021.

Stefanik, 40, has served in that role ever since as the third-ranking member of House leadership.

If confirmed, she would represent American interests at the UN as Trump vows to end the Ukraine war. She has also called for peace as Israel continues its onslaught in occupied Gaza and Lebanon.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy

Miller, an immigration hardliner, was a vocal spokesperson during the presidential campaign for Trump's priority of mass deportations. The 39-year-old was a senior adviser during Trump's first administration.

Trump argued throughout the campaign that the nation's economic, national security and social priorities could be met by deporting people who are irregular immigrants in the US.

Since Trump left office in 2021, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organisation made up of former Trump advisers aimed at challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as free speech and national security.

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

Trump has chosen former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to serve as his pick to lead the Environmental Protective Agency.

Zeldin does not appear to have any experience in environmental issues, but is a longtime supporter of the former president. The 44-year-old former US House member from New York wrote on X, "We will restore US energy dominance, revitalise our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI." "We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water," he added.

In a statement, Trump said Zeldin "will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet."