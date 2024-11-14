Washington, DC — As US President-elect Donald Trump begins building his team, he's stacking his cabinet with tough loyalists and ideological figures.

With names like Marco Rubio, Susie Wiles, Stephen Miller and Thomas Homan in the mix, Trump's picks hint at hardline policies and an unconventional political style, according to experts.

The announcement of Marco Rubio as Trump's secretary of state has been received with a blend of surprise and scepticism by many.

"Rubio's been in the national spotlight for over a decade, gaining attention in 2010 during the Tea Party surge. As a well-known hardliner on China and Iran, he's been on the fence about the US backing of Ukraine," Rachel Williams, a senior political researcher in Washington, DC, told TRT World.

Most pundits, however, expect Rubio to follow a pragmatic policy stance on hot-button issues like Iran. Before his election win, Trump hinted he might be open to striking a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Iranians are closely watching Trump's picks for key national security positions. They have concluded that Trump wants a deal with Iran, but whether he will be able to secure one depends on whether his national security officials push for a maximum-pressure policy, as they did last time," Trita Parsi, adjunct associate professor at Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies in the School of Foreign Service, told TRT World.

While Rubio and Trump have clashed on foreign policy in the past, at the end of the day, as Trump's secretary of state, Rubio is expected to follow the president's lead.

"As vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio was a critic of Trump's foreign policy. His nomination as secretary of state therefore raised a few eyebrows in Washington, but it could be the president-elect's way of striking a balance in his administration. When it comes down to it, Rubio will fall in line with Trump's direction," Williams said.

"Rubio has the bipartisan chops to likely sail through confirmation," she added.

Appointing Rubio would also appeal to GOP voters, particularly among Latinos.

"For many Latinos, Rubio's appointment would be a powerful moment of cultural pride, with Latino representation at the highest levels of US government," Williams said.

Related Trump, Biden promise smooth, orderly transition of power in January

'Staying in the game'

Another talked about and high-profile appointment by the president-elect is that of Susie Wiles.

Tapped as Trump's chief of staff, she is stepping into one of the toughest jobs in Washington, a role that chewed up four different chiefs in Trump's first term.

Reince Priebus lasted six months before he quit; John Kelly got fired; Mick Mulvaney eventually turned against Trump; and Mark Meadows, the last in line, ended up indicted over the January 6 United States Capitol attack.

Known for her grit and loyalty, Wiles would need both in spades as the head of the Executive Office of the President of the United States, a cabinet position.

"Wiles is up against a history of choas," Elliot Y Neaman, a historian at the University of San Francisco, told TRT World.

Wiles, daughter of the legendary National Football League announcer Pat Summerall, is known for her loyalty to Trump.

"This role doesn't reward mere competence; it demands absolute loyalty, and that's the one thing Trump values above all else. Wiles may be tough, but she’ll need to be unfalteringly loyal to stay in the game," Neaman said.

Strict immigration policies

Trump's immigration policies are also coming back in full force, with Stephen Miller returning to tackle one of the president-elect's most controversial pledges — deporting 12 million undocumented immigrants, a move Trump claims he'll start on "Day One."

Miller, who served as a senior policy advisor and White House director of speechwriting during Trump's first term, is known for his strong views, particularly on immigration.

"The plan, however, has already met resistance from progressive states like California, where the authorities have vowed to fight any mass deportation efforts," Neaman added.

Businesses, especially in agriculture, are warning of an economic shock if Trump pulls it off— undocumented labour fills jobs that many say Americans won't take, and deportations would likely cost billions.

"Blue states are bracing for a showdown," he said.

"The agricultural sector, in particular, relies heavily on undocumented workers. This policy would disrupt whole industries and lead to major economic losses. Expect pushback — not just from liberal states, but from business interests too."

A stormy ride

Tom Homan, another key Trump appointee — dubbed the "border czar" — has been outspoken about his plans to lead the largest deportation effort in US history.

As the former acting director of ICE, Homan was at the helm during Trump's first term when the agency enforced the controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

Along with Stephen Miller, Homan is expected to further the deportation effort, according to Williams.

With these picks, Trump's message is clear: his incoming administration won't hold back.

The next four years are poised to be a stormy ride, and as Williams put it, "Team Trump is stacked with people who are all in. They're here to push boundaries."