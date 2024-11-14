BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
EU slaps $840M fine on Meta over illicitly benefiting Facebook Marketplace
The move by the European Commission comes two years after it accused the US tech giant of giving its classified ads service Facebook Marketplace an unfair advantage by bundling the two services together.
EU slaps $840M fine on Meta over illicitly benefiting Facebook Marketplace
Meta said it will appeal the decision, but in the meantime, it will comply and will work quickly and constructively to launch a solution. / Photo: AP
November 14, 2024

The European Commission fined Meta Platforms $840.24 million over abusive practices benefiting Facebook Marketplace, it said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

"The European Commission has fined Meta for breaching EU antitrust rules by tying its online classified ads service Facebook Marketplace to its social network Facebook and by imposing unfair trading conditions on other online classified ads service providers," the European Commission said on Thursday.

Meta said it will appeal the decision, but in the meantime, it will comply and will work quickly and constructively to launch a solution which addresses the points raised.

The move by the European Commission comes two years after it accused the US tech giant of giving its classified ads service Facebook Marketplace an unfair advantage by bundling the two services together.

The European Union opened formal proceedings into possible anticompetitive conduct of Facebook in June 2021, and in December 2022, raised concerns that Meta ties its dominant social network Facebook to its online classified ad services.

Facebook launched Marketplace in 2016 and expanded into several European countries a year later.

The EU decision argues that Meta imposes Facebook Marketplace on people who use Facebook in an illegal "tie" but Meta said that argument ignores the fact that Facebook users can choose whether to engage with Marketplace, and many do not.

Meta said the Commission claimed that Marketplace had the potential to hinder the growth of large incumbent online market places in the EU but could not find any evidence of harm to competitors.

Companies risk fines of as much as 10 percent of their global turnover for EU antitrust violations.

RelatedEU court tightens screws on Meta for illicit profiteering
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us