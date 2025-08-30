Fierce battles are taking place in Gaza City’s outer neighbourhoods as Israeli forces push to occupy the city, accompanied by air strikes and heavy artillery fire, Israeli media reported late Friday.

Channel i24 described "intense fighting" as Israeli troops attempted to advance, while social media reports circulated about incidents in Gaza that allegedly left Israeli soldiers dead.

Those claims have not been confirmed by the army or mainstream media.

Israeli political circles have voiced concern that Palestinian resistance fighters may have captured four soldiers during the clashes.

Neither the army nor Palestinian groups have issued official statements.

Based on footage showing intensive helicopter activity, flares and the sounds of heavy combat, analysts suggested the army may have activated the "Hannibal Protocol" — a controversial directive intended to prevent soldier captures.

