TÜRKİYE
2 min read
President Erdogan honours Türkiye’s heroic past and unity on Victory Day
Turkish President Erdogan celebrates Victory Day in a message as a triumph of Türkiye’s independence and heroic struggle for freedom and national unity.
President Erdogan honours Türkiye’s heroic past and unity on Victory Day
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Ataturk Mausoleum on the event of August 30 Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day. / AA
August 30, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message on August 30th, commemorating Victory Day, a defining moment in Turkish history.

Erdogan, in his Saturday message, described the day as a symbol of the nation’s unwavering faith, heroic spirit and collective struggle for freedom and independence.

“The Great Victory, won through the patriotism of our heroic army and the united will of our nation, broke the chains of captivity and paved the way for our independence,” Erdogan said.

Noting that Victory Day is not only a military victory but also a “resurrection” of the Turkish nation and its struggle for existence and its eternal independence.

Under the leadership of the Turkish Republic's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the military campaign, which was part of the Great Offensive, launched on August 26, 1922, sealed Türkiye’s independence and finalised on September 18 that same year.

Historians emphasise that the triumph, commanded by Ataturk, proclaimed Türkiye’s resolve for self-rule and its enduring presence in Anatolia.

Recommended

Turkish nation ‘never compromises its independence’

President Erdogan stated that Victory Day has brought hope not only to the Turkish nation but also to all oppressed people under captivity.

"With this victory, the Turkish nation has once again declared to the entire world that this nation will never be subjugated, will never accept captivity, and will never compromise its independence," Erdogan stated.

He noted that the victory has become a powerful symbol of the ideal of independence for all nations striving for freedom from oppression.

The president emphasised that the duty of the nation is to carry the torch of independence into a stronger future with unity and solidarity.

"On this meaningful day, I remember with mercy our cherished martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, especially Ghazi Mustafa Kemal and his comrades-in-arms, and with gratitude our heroic veterans," he concluded.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye marks 103rd anniversary of victory over invading forces.
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us