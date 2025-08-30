At least 11 people were killed and two are missing following a landslide and a cloudburst in the twin districts of Reasi and Ramban in Indian administered-Kashmir, officials have said.

A police official told Anadolu over the phone that seven family members were killed in a local village of Bhaddder in Reasi district when a landslide buried their house early in the morning.

“It is an unfortunate incident; all the members of the family have been killed and their bodies have been recovered,” the official said.

Rescue teams, including police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the area.

In another incident in the Ramban district, a cloudburst triggered flash floods that resulted in four deaths and left two individuals missing in Rajgarh.