At just three years old, Anish Sarkar from Kolkata has made history by earning a remarkable FIDE rating of 1555.

A FIDE rating is an international ranking that gauges a player’s skill, with scores typically ranging from 1000–1200 for beginners to over 2500 for elite grandmasters.

Anish’s rating of 1555 at such a young age is an extraordinary feat, as most players don’t reach that level until they are much older.

Born in January 2021, Anish was introduced to chess through YouTube videos. Although his parents initially showed him children’s programs, it was chess content that sparked his interest.

By his third birthday, his fascination had grown, prompting his parents to buy him a chess set, which quickly became his favourite hobby.

‘His dedication is commendable’

Anish’s competitive journey started with the West Bengal U9 Championship, where he played opponents up to six years older. He scored an impressive 5.5 out of 8 points and placed 24th out of 140 participants.

His wins included beating two rated players, showing remarkable composure for a toddler.

A week later, he competed in the West Bengal U13 Championship, fulfilling the requirements for an official FIDE rating of 1555, recorded on November 1. This achievement makes Anish the world’s youngest-rated chess player, though his parents emphasise his enjoyment over the numbers.

While his achievements have drawn praise, Anish’s rise to recognition is also the result of discipline.

Related Türkiye's young chess team earns 2nd place in FIDE Under-16 Chess Olympiad

The toddler has now been put in a special group led by India's second-ever Grandmaster, Dibyendu Barua.

Grandmaster Barua notes the young player’s focus: “He trains for seven to eight hours in a special group. His dedication is commendable for someone so young.”

Despite the structured training and media attention, Anish’s parents insist there’s no pressure on him.

“We just want him to enjoy himself and pursue what he loves,” his mother said in an interview.

Recently, Anish had the opportunity to meet his chess idol, Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, during the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on November 12. Carlsen described Anish’s early accomplishments as “very impressive” and advised him to focus on enjoying the game rather than worrying about ratings or titles.

"First of all, it's amazing to see the level he's at. My nephew is turning 4, he's a bright young child, but I don't see him getting a rating of 1500 anytime soon," Carlsen said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

"It is very impressive. Most of all, try to enjoy as much as you can. Don't think about ratings, results, titles, and so on. They will come automatically; just do what you love," he said.