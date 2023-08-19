Türkiye's Young National Chess Team has secured the 2nd position in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Under-16 Chess Olympiad held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

In the Olympics organised by FIDE with the participation of 63 teams and 252 athletes from 47 countries in Eindhoven, the international master (IM) Ediz Gurel, woman candidate master (WCM) Elifnaz Akat, IM Eray Kilic, and the youngest IM titleholder in the world, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, were part of the national team that won the silver medal with 15 points.

Defeating the teams of Armenia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, and Kazakhstan, the national team completed the competition with only one loss: against China.

China took first place in the championship with 17 points, while Greece secured third place with 13 points.

The Turkish national team has become the Olympic champion for the first time in Turkish history by winning in Azerbaijan last year.

'Turkish chess is ascending to the summit'

Gulkiz Tulay, President of the Turkish Chess Federation, expressed her pride due to the recent consecutive international achievements.

"The recent successes we've achieved indicate the progress of Turkish chess," she said, emphasising that the investments by the Turkish Chess Federation are yielding results.

Tulay pointed out the national team's historic victory in Azerbaijan last year and stated, "Chess authorities closely follow Turkish chess, which is ascending to the summit. We will get even better. Our participation with four athletes in the World Cup, for the first time, has been widely discussed."

"Our achievements will continue to be a topic of discussion," she added.

Türkiye's Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Askin Bak, congratulated the national athletes who won the silver medal in the Netherlands.

"The achievements of our national athletes in recent years have filled us all with pride," Minister Bak said in his congratulatory message.

"This successful result will contribute significantly to the development of Turkish chess and inspire young chess players. I also thank all those who contributed to the silver medal won in the Under-16 Chess Olympiad," he added.

Invitation to the Isle of Man

National athletes Mustafa Yilmaz, Vahap Sanal, and Ediz Gurel have been invited to participate in the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss, where world-renowned chess masters compete.

According to the announcement from the Turkish Chess Federation, the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss, known as one of the most challenging tournaments in terms of participation criteria and strength, will be held on the Isle of Man from October 23rd to November 5th, with participation of 157 athletes from 35 countries.

Grandmaster (GM) Mustafa Yilmaz, who FIDE has invited, will compete for the 3rd place, while GM Vahap Sanal and 14-year-old International Master (IM) Ediz Gurel will be making their debut moves.

The tournament, featuring a total prize fund of $600,000, will grant the top two players the opportunity to participate in the FIDE Candidates Tournament.