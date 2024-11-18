WORLD
3 MIN READ
Whodunit! What’s the mystery of the missing shoes at Japanese kindergarten
A bizarre string of shoe thefts at a Japanese kindergarten left staff and police baffled until security cameras uncovered the surprising culprit.
Whodunit! What’s the mystery of the missing shoes at Japanese kindergarten
The footage showed the agile animal darting out from behind a wall, grabbing a white shoe from the children’s cubbyholes, and vanishing in a matter of seconds.  / Photo: Reuters
November 18, 2024

When shoes began disappearing at a kindergarten in Fukuoka, Japan, the peculiar thefts left both staff and police puzzled, especially since the culprit seemed to prefer single shoes rather than pairs.

The mystery deepened earlier this month after 15 shoes went missing in one night, followed by three more the next day.

The missing items were indoor shoes, worn exclusively by children at the Gosho Kodomo-en kindergarten in Koga.

Some scattered footwear was found on the floor, but the stolen ones remained unaccounted for.

Determined to crack the case, the local police installed three security cameras around the facility, hoping to catch the thief red-handed.

Their effort paid off on the night of November 11, when another shoe vanished.

Upon reviewing the footage, they identified the perpetrator—not a human thief, but a sneaky weasel with orange-brown fur and sharp claws.

The footage showed the agile animal darting out from behind a wall, grabbing a white shoe from the children’s cubbyholes, and vanishing in a matter of seconds.

“We were extremely worried at first, but now we’re relieved to learn it wasn’t a person but an animal,” a staff member told local media.

Police speculated that the weasel had been using the shoes to line its nest, likely because it had recently given birth and was seeking warmth as temperatures dropped.

While the exact location of the stolen footwear remains unknown, the kindergarten has taken measures to prevent further incidents by covering the cubbyholes with nets at night, a strategy jokingly referred to as a "crime prevention measure".

'Clever thieves'

Such peculiar cases of animals taking items aren’t as rare as they might seem.

In North Carolina, a stray dog repeatedly snuck into a store to steal the same purple unicorn toy.

The persistence of the thief led animal control to intervene, but the officer, moved by the dog’s attachment, bought the toy before taking the animal to a shelter.

The story quickly went viral and ended with the dog finding a loving home.

Similarly, in India, rhesus macaques are notorious for their 'clever thefts'.

These monkeys often target valuable items like glasses or phones, fully aware of their importance to humans. Remarkably, they use the stolen goods to negotiate for food, showcasing their intelligence and ability to manipulate situations to their advantage.

As for the missing shoes, their fate might remain as elusive as their furry thief.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us